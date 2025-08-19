The Consequences of Being Weak and Desperate

By Vahan Zanoyan
Special to the Mirror-Spectator
“The strong do what they can, and the weak suffer what they must.” —Thucydides, 460-400 BC, Historian and General, author of The History of the Peloponnesian War.
Much has been written and spoken about the events of August 8 at the White House. Key documents, signed or initialed, have been made public and debated. Some commentators have hailed them as “massive” and “historic.” Others have criticized them as either pure theater or, even worse, as the kiss of death to sovereign Armenian statehood. And there have been many tones of voices in-between.
But if we look at what happened and, as importantly, why it happened, it basically boils down to a simple and, upon reflection, obvious fact: namely, Armenia was too weak to repel a probable Azerbaijani invasion, and desperate to make a deal.