Vatican Ties with Azerbaijan under Fire amid Accusations of Cultural Genocide

By Claire Giangrave
VATICAN (Religion News Service) —As President Donald Trump hosts peace talks this week with the leaders of Armenia and Azerbaijan, two former Soviet states that have been in conflict for decades, Armenian activists continue to raise the alarm about the Vatican’s growing financial ties with Azerbaijan. They say the relationship is part of Azerbaijan’s broader effort to use its oil wealth to deflect criticism of human rights abuses and religious freedom violations.
The Vatican has received substantial Azerbaijani funding to restore holy sites in Rome and Europe. According to the Investigative Reporting Projects Italy, Azerbaijan has spent roughly 640,000 euros restoring Vatican-owned catacombs (most recently the Catacombs of St. Callistus), masterpieces of the Vatican Museums and numerous books and manuscripts in the Vatican’s Library. Azerbaijan also funded the restoration of a bas-relief adorning St. Peter’s Basilica depicting Pope Leo I’s meeting with Attila the Hun.
“They’re using their donations and their money to the Vatican to whitewash what they’ve done, to whitewash the destruction of Armenian heritage, to whitewash the ethnic cleansing that they’ve committed,” said Armenian-American Stephan Pechdimaldji, a communications strategist.
Over 350 scholars and professionals worldwide, including Pechdimaldji, denounced the Holy See in an April letter, accusing it of “moral bankruptcy” for hosting a conference, “Christianity in Azerbaijan: History and Modernity,” which they said legitimized the Muslim-majority country’s “cultural genocide” against Christian ethnic Armenians.
“Of all institutions, of all places in the world that you would think would side with us, you would think the Vatican would be on our side,” said Pechdimaldji, whose grandparents survived the Armenian Genocide of the early 20th century.