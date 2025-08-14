Sen. Schiff, Rep. Friedman Introduce Bill to Rename Glendale Post Office After Former U.S. Navy Secretary

WASHINGTON — On July 24, U.S. Senator Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) and U.S. Representative Laura Friedman (D-Calif.-30) introduced a bill to name a U.S. Postal Service facility in Glendale, after former U.S. Navy Secretary Paul Ignatius, honoring his legacy of military service.

Ignatius was the highest-ranking Armenian American in the U.S. government when serving as the 59th U.S. Secretary of the Navy under President Lyndon B. Johnson.

“Paul Ignatius dedicated a lifetime of service to the country, one that deserves recognition and respect. The designation of the ‘Paul Ignatius Post Office’ in his hometown recognizes his storied career, remarkable achievements, and celebrates his prominent legacy within the Glendale and Armenian community. His family is the epitome of the American Dream, and his legacy serves as an inspiration for generations of Americans,” said Schiff.

“Paul Ignatius represents the best of Glendale and the best of America — a patriot, a trailblazer, and a proud Armenian American. Naming this post office in his honor is a fitting tribute to his legacy of service, from his time in uniform to the highest levels of government. I’m proud to help lead this effort with Senator Schiff to recognize all he’s given to our community and nation,” said Friedman.

The bill would designate the post office at 6444 San Fernando Road as the “Paul Ignatius Post Office” after the 104-year-old. His family was one of the earliest Armenian families to settle in Glendale in 1911 — the city with the second largest Armenian population in the U.S. only behind Los Angeles. Senator Schiff represented Glendale for over 20 years in the House.

Ignatius worked at the Glendale Post Office as a temporary clerk when he was a college student, and the post office is located on the same street that his grandfather built their house nearly a century ago. Paul Ignatius served as a lieutenant in the U.S. Navy during World War II. He went on to serve as the Assistant Secretary of the Army and Under Secretary of Defense for the late John F. Kennedy, before being promoted to Secretary of the Navy under President Lyndon. B. Johnson.