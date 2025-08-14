  TOP STORIES WEEK   33
 

Roland Godel
Roland Godel: Writing for Teenagers and on Armenians

Artsvi Bakhchinyan
YEREVAN-MULHOUSE, France — Swiss-French writer Roland Godel (born in 1958, Geneva) has been working as a journalist for more than 15 years. In 1999, he joined the State of Geneva as head of communications and since then he has been writing stories and novels for young audiences. He received the 2008 Chronos Prize for The Little Secrets of the Mimosas Boarding House, as well as the 2010 Youth Historical Novel Prize and the 2010 Tatoulu Prize for The Witch of Porquerac. Other his novels are My Father’s Secret, The Meaning of Honor, The Last Stronghold, etc. In 2016 Godel received the UNICEF Children’s Literature Prize for I Dared to Say No!, recognizing its powerful message about standing up against harassment.

Roland Godel is father of two children, and lives between France and Greece.

Dear Roland, in your writings you explore various social issues and delve into human relationships, emotions, and feelings. Your literature is often aimed at young readers. Can this be explained by the fact that you have remained young at heart?

Yes, at 67, I try to stay young at heart, and imagining and writing novels for teenagers constantly brings me back to my own youth and personal experiences. It helps prevent me from becoming a bitter, disillusioned old man stuck in his certainties. I deeply believe that young adolescents have a wonderful ability to receive and absorb stories that move them with completely open minds, allowing themselves to fully feel the range of their emotions. This is how they question things, develop their critical thinking, and shape their identities. Later, after the age of 15 or 16, young readers begin to be constrained by prejudice, certainties, and defensive postures.

Your short children’s novel I Dared to Say No! focuses on bullying, a subject that is very close to me. Do you think this topic will always remain relevant, even though it seems that schools—particularly in the West—are trying to reduce it to a minimum?

It seems to me that this issue is more relevant than ever. Just look at the authoritarian, ruthless men who currently occupy the highest positions of political power—Trump, Putin, Netanyahu, Orbán… These are typical profiles of bullies and intimidators. They are men shaped by power dynamics, who seem to enjoy having control over others. Of course, if you look deeper into the psychology, you’ll often find that bullies are people who themselves suffered in childhood and whose lives are driven by a dark story of revenge. So, it’s a complex issue, and that’s precisely why we need to raise awareness among children at the earliest possible age—an age of openness.

Aside from violence and sex, what other restrictions or limitations do you consider when writing for a young audience?

Children’s literature has completely changed over the last 30 years. Today, we can speak about everything with freedom and sensitivity: death, separation, racism, loneliness, jealousy, frustration, family, drugs, emotional distress, illness, even suicide… We can even touch on violence and sex, as long as it’s done sincerely and not provocatively, and remains within the bounds of what is accessible at that age, with an approach rooted in modesty and respect for the reader.

You come from an intellectual family—your grandfather was a Swiss linguist, philologist, and Armenologist, a professor at the University of Geneva (1902-1984), whose name we encountered in our lectures on constructive linguistics. Fluent in 16 languages, he also knew Armenian. What kind of person was this remarkable academic?

My grandfather, Robert Godel, was a true scientific mind in the spirit of the Enlightenment. Methodical, thorough, self-demanding, but also open to doubt and self-questioning. What particularly defined him was the influence of Calvinist Protestantism at its most noble — rigorous, sober, honest, spiritual and rational, with a strong emphasis on merit and integrity.

He was genuinely interested in other people, especially those who were different, and without prejudice. Imagine this young Swiss man heading to teach French in the 1920s at Galatasaray High School in Istanbul, falling in love with a young Armenian woman — my grandmother — and later becoming passionate about the Armenian language and culture. That didn’t prevent him from later publishing a grammar of the Turkish language as well. At the time, that was quite uncommon!

They say all grandmothers are special, but Armenian grandmothers are even more so. What are your fondest memories of your grandmother Meliné Godel (née Papazian)?

Alongside my German mother, my Armenian grandmother — a survivor of deportation and genocide — was the sunshine of my childhood and the person I loved most. In the very reserved and emotionally modest Protestant Geneva of the time, she amazed me with her laughter, her oriental cooking (which was completely unfamiliar in Europe back then), her expressive affection, her occasional outbursts, her songs in Greek or Armenian. I often think back to the way she would hold me tightly against her chest, sigh with joy, and whisper sweet words in Armenian. It was a spontaneous exchange — we gave each other happiness.

In both France and Armenia, I had the pleasure of meeting your father, the poet and translator Vahe Godel, on three occasions. His contribution to introducing Armenian poetry to French readers is truly remarkable. I’m happy to know he is doing well at the age of 94. What is the relationship between Roland Godel the writer and Vahe Godel the writer?

On a personal level, we share a sincere but rather modest and reserved bond. I think my father inherited more of my grandfather’s temperament than that of my grandmother! He was an avant-garde poet, and his writings are not always easy to grasp. When I was young, his poetry seemed quite mysterious and inaccessible. I rediscovered his texts in adulthood. For his part, I know he’s proud that I write and is impressed by my bibliography. But to be honest, I don’t think he’s read many of my novels!

Two of your books deal with Armenian history: In Anouch’s Eyes: Armenia 1915 and The Song of Smyrna. How have these works been received by readers? And aside from these tragic chapters, are there other aspects of Armenian culture or history that interest you?

The story inspired by my grandmother’s deportation, published by Gallimard and awarded two prizes in Paris, was well received and has earned lasting recognition. It is often studied in French schools, as it is — so far as I know — one of the few French-language novels for adolescents that addresses the Armenian Genocide. That said, it’s not as easy to sell as a mystery or adventure novel — it’s more of a reference work than a bestseller. The other book recounts the “catastrophe” experienced by Greeks in Asia Minor between 1919 and 1922. It is extremely well-researched — I even visited the region for firsthand insights. It’s a historical novel that mainly resonates with readers who are interested in that specific period.

And the last question: have you ever been to Armenia?

No, I haven’t yet been to Armenia — that’s something I plan to do. But I must say that, to me, “Armenia” is the Asia Minor of my grandmother, who spoke Armenian, Greek and Turkish fluently. I’ve traveled several times to the region where she spent a happy childhood before deportation, back when Asia Minor was cosmopolitan, multilingual, cultured, and at the forefront of European cultural and commercial exchanges. Today, I spend half the year in Greece; my children were baptized in the Greek Orthodox Church, I continue to learn the Greek language, and I feel very much at home in that environment — where I sometimes encounter Armenians of the diaspora, descendants of exiles from Turkey.

You are always welcome also to the Republic of Armenia!

