Pan-Roasted Cauliflower with Pine Nuts and Raisins (Kana Okada photo)
Recipes

Pan Roasted Cauliflower with Pine Nuts and Raisins

by
Christine Vartanian Datian
13
0

“After seeing Armenia from the Georgian border in 1989, Paula Wolfert wanted to travel to the country, but conflicts in the region prevented her. Instead, she collected Armenian cookbooks, especially community cookbooks from Armenian churches around the United States. The celebrated British-Armenian cookbook author, artist, cook and translator Arto Der Haroutunian, who taught Paula this dish, caramelized cauliflower on the stove before baking it with eastern Mediterranean flavorings: chopped tomatoes, plumped raisins and Marash red pepper flakes. (You can use any cazuela or flameware pot, but Paula likes the unglazed black La Chamba roasting pan from Colombia, which she says imparts sweetness to the dish.)”

“Arto Der Haroutunian was born in Aleppo, Syria in 1940 and grew up in the Levant, but came to England with his parents as a child and remained here for most of his life. He studied architecture at Manchester University and established a career designing restaurants, clubs and hotels. In 1970, in partnership with his brother, he opened the first Armenian restaurant in Manchester which eventually became a successful chain of six restaurants and two hotels. Given his passion for cooking it was a natural progression that he should then begin to write cookery books as they combined his love of food with his great interest in the history and culture of the region. It was his belief that the rich culinary tradition of the Middle East is the main source of many of our Western cuisines and his books were intended as an introduction to that tradition. All the many cookbooks written by Der Haroutunian have now been out of print for many years and second hand copies fetch hundreds of pounds. He wrote 12 cookery books in total, several of which were translated into foreign languages.”

“He died in 1987 at the untimely age of 47. He is survived by his wife and son who still live in Manchester. As well as his passion for cooking, Arto Der Haroutunian was a painter of international reputation who exhibited all over the world. His other interests included composing music and translating Turkish, Arab, Persian and Armenian authors. He was a true polymath.”

Arto Der Haroutunian (1940-1987)

Paula Wolfert is an expert on Mediterranean food and the author of nine cookbooks, including The Food of Morocco, Mediterranean Clay Pot Cooking, The Slow Mediterranean Kitchen and The Cooking of Southwest France. She has won the James Beard Award, the Julia Child Award, the M. F. K. Fisher Award, the Tastemaker Award and was a finalist for the André Simon Award. In 2008, she was inducted into the Cookbook Hall of Fame by the James Beard Association. A regular columnist for Food & Wine, she lives in Sonoma, Calif.

“In The Food of Morocco, she brings to bear over 40 years of experience of, love of and original research on the traditional foodways of that country. The result is the definitive book on Moroccan cuisine, from tender Berber skillet bread to spiced harira (the classic soup made with lentils and chickpeas), from chicken with tangy preserved lemon and olives to steamed sweet and savory breast of lamb stuffed with couscous and dates. The recipes are infused with the author’s unparalleled knowledge of this delicious food. Essays illuminate the essential elements of Moroccan flavor and emphasize the accessibility of once hard-to-find ingredients such as saffron, argan oil and Moroccan cumin seed.”

Paula has spent years wandering into kitchens from Marrakech to Istanbul, including Morocco, France, Greece, Spain, Georgia, Turkey, Dagestan, Sicily, Puglia, Syria, Jordan and Tunisia and emerging with recipes that her new friends have entrusted to her. Because she lived outside Tangier from 1959 to 1976 for a total of seven, intermittent years — she has been welcomed into many home kitchens with open arms. “I bring presents and I always kiss the chefs,” she said.  She wrote about her travels in Saveur in “On the Recipe Trail in South-Eastern Turkey,” in 1998:

“I have come to southeastern Turkey and the region around Gaziantep, the gastronomic capital of the country, to learn about Turkish-Armenian cooking, in which bulgur plays a starring role. A cooked wheat byproduct, bulgur is not to be confused with cracked wheat (though it often is) and is ubiquitous in southeastern Turkey, where it originated. It is used in nearly every dish, including soups, pilafs, salads, desserts, even drinks. Bulgur and the traditions, recipes — and cultural humor — that surround it span the generations. They form a common meeting ground for a people torn asunder, as my friend Ayfer Unsal has discovered. Ayfer may be Turkish, but there could be no better way for me to learn Armenian cooking than through her. For years, Ayfer has been reaching out to Turkish-Armenian women, for their cooking secrets and their friendship…”

“The city of Gaziantep, formerly known as Aintab, isn’t particularly beautiful. With so many new buildings — it has grown markedly since I first visited five years ago and now has a million people — it doesn’t have the aesthetic charm of other Turkish cities. But I love its covered market below the citadel, with gypsies selling purslane and grape leaves from baby carriages and farmers selling pistachios and green almonds from wagons. Most of all I love it for its human qualities, the warmth and kindness of its people. And I love its cooking. Because of its location on the ancient Silk Route, the food here has become a blend of the best of Armenian, Arabic, Greek, Jewish, Kurdish and Anatolian cooking.”

“Gaziantep is known for its kebabs and two of my favorites are kusbasi kebabs, made with lamb loin strips spiced with pungent savory, cinnamon, dried mint, cumin and black pepper; and yeni dunya kebabi, made with ground lamb köfte spiced in the same manner as the loin strips and loquats. The complex spicing, the intensity of the heat and the speed while cooking make these dishes among the best of their type. A delicious onion-parsley salad, called piyaz salata, is often served as an accompaniment to the kusbasi kebabs.”

Paula Wolfert in her Sonoma kitchen in 2017

“Ayfer takes me to the apartment of Canan Direkci, a handsome 50-year-old regarded as one of the most talented home cooks in the city. As we’re led into her stylish living room, I note numerous plaques attesting to her gastronomic prowess. Canan serves us a superb meal consisting of, among other dishes, a soup that combines skinned wheat berries with dark lentils and tarragon leaves, a fascinating striped cucumber called a cur that is stuffed with green wheat, bulgur and meat; and siveydiz, a thick stew of lamb, yogurt and green garlic shoots. The shoots, which are unformed cloves, give the stew a subtle garlic flavor. For dessert we have a superb sut muhallaba, a voluptuous milk pudding subtly scented with rose-flower water and garnished with pistachio slivers. What is fascinating about the foods we are eating is how seamlessly Armenian influences — the subtle tarragon flavoring in the soup, for instance — have been integrated into Canan’s Turkish cooking, to a degree I don’t think she is even aware of.”

In 2013, Paula wrote that she had been diagnosed with MCI (Mild Cognitive Impairment), an early stage of Alzheimer’s disease. She told the Washington Post that she had stopped teaching and writing to devote herself completely to Alzheimer’s activism: speaking out about the disease, urging people who suspect that they may have it to get tested and asserting her belief that “denial is not a viable option.” In 2013, she was featured on the PBS NewsHour in which she spoke about her role as an Alzheimer’s activist.

 

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator

Ingredients:

2 tablespoons raisins (not golden)

1/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil, to taste

1 head cauliflower, cut into florets (about 4 cups)

1 teaspoon sugar

2 cups fresh tomatoes, drained, peeled, seeded and chopped

Pinch of crushed red pepper, preferably Marash

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

2 tablespoons pine nuts

1 garlic clove, finely chopped

2 tablespoons chopped parsley

1 1/2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice

 

Preparation:

Preheat the oven to 350ºF. In a small bowl, cover the raisins with water; let stand until softened, about 10 minutes. Drain.

In a 10- to 12-inch cazuela or ovenproof skillet, heat the oil. Add the cauliflower and sugar and cook over moderately low heat, stirring, until the cauliflower starts to soften, about 10 minutes. Raise the heat to moderate and cook until the cauliflower is lightly browned, about 5 minutes longer. Stir in the tomatoes and crushed red pepper, season with salt and black pepper and cook until the tomatoes have begun to soften, about 5 minutes.

Add the raisins to the cauliflower, along with 1/4 cup hot water, the pine nuts and chopped garlic. Transfer the cazuela to the oven and bake the cauliflower for about 30 minutes, until it is very tender. Stir in the parsley and lemon juice and let stand at room temperature for 30 minutes. Serve the cauliflower warm.

Serves 4

For this recipe, see:

https://www.foodandwine.com/recipes/pan-roasted-cauliflower-pine-nuts-and-raisins

https://www.cleveland.com/cooking/2018/04/paula_wolferts_recipe_for_arme.html

https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/recipes/a7216/pan-roasted-cauliflower-pine-nuts-raisins-recipe/

For Paula’s website: http://www.paula-wolfert.com/

For Paula’s recipes, see: http://www.paula-wolfert.com/recipes.html

For recipes in Food & Wine, see: https://www.foodandwine.com/search?q=wolfert

For Paula’s Baby-Size Kibbehs Stuffed With Braised Lamb Shank, Tomatoes and Onions, see: http://www.paula-wolfert.com/recipes/baby_kibbehs.html

For “On the Recipe Trail in South-Eastern Turkey,” adapted from an article published in Saveur Magazine, May, 1998, see: http://www.paula-wolfert.com/articles/recipetrail.html

For Paula’s “Master Chef of Turkey” featured in Food & Wine, see: http://www.paula-wolfert.com/articles/master_chef_of_turkey.html

