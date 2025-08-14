  TOP STORIES WEEK   33
 

Bilingual sign at entrance to the Melkonian Educational Institute in Nicosia, Cyprus (photo Larry Luxner)
Armenia & KarabakhInternational

Armenia Finally Establishes Embassy in Divided Capital of Nicosia, Cyprus

by
Larry Luxner
58
0

NICOSIA — After years of delays due to COVID and later the war in Karabakh, the Armenian government has at last opened an embasssy on the Mediterranean island of Cyprus.

UN checkpoint at Ledra Street crossing in Nicosia, one of the world’s last divided capital cities (photo Larry Luxner)

It’s an important milestone for both countries, which share a common Christian faith as well as a bitter legacy of repression by Turkey and its predecessor, the Ottoman Empire.

Afternoon along a beach in Paphos, one of the top tourist destinations in Cyprus (photo Larry Luxner)

“Armenia and Cyprus have had deep, historic ties for centuries,” said newly appointed Ambassador Inna Torgomyan, who on May 2, 2025, presented her credentials to Cypriot President Nikos Christodoulides in Nicosia. “There’s a longstanding friendship between our peoples, and these bonds have created a strong sense of solidarity. Even before establishing embassies, we have worked closely in many areas, including defense,” she said.

Inna Torgomyan, Armenia’s new ambassador to Cyprus (credit Armenian Foreign Ministry)

Until now, Cyprus had fallen under the jurisdiction of Tigran Mkrtchyan, Armenia’s resident ambassador to Greece; from Athens, he also had responsibility for neighboring Albania.

Inna Torgomyan, Armenia’s new ambassador in Nicosia (at left), meets Annita Demetriou, president of the Cypriot House of Representatives, on July 3, 2025 (credit Armenian Foreign Ministry)

In September 2024, Michael Mavros became the first Cypriot resident ambassador in Yerevan. Martiros Minasyan will remain Armenia’s honorary consul in Limassol, the island’s chief port. The embassy is expected to begin offering consular services in September or October.

Torgomyan, 42, spoke to this reporter by phone from Armenia’s new mission on Akadimou Street in the Engomi district of Nicosia. That’s a five-minute drive to the buffer zone that separates the Greek-speaking Republic of Cyprus — a member of the European Union — from the self-proclaimed “Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus.”

Entrance to the so-called “Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus,” which is recognized by no countries other than Turkey (photo Larry Luxner)

This Turkish-occupied military fictional state comprises 37% of the island’s land area and is home to about 385,000 of its 1.3 million inhabitants — 99% of them Muslims of Turkish origin. Yet the de facto TRNC is recognized by only one country: Turkey.

Before the ethnic dispute began in 1964 — four years after Great Britain granted Cyprus its independence — the island was inhabited mainly by Greek Cypriots (77.1%) and Turkish Cypriots (18.2%), with the remaining 4.7% consisting of Armenians, Maronites and Lebanese dispersed throughout the entire island. To this day, around 200,000 Greek Cypriots are still deprived of the right to return to their homes and properties.

Prominent Armenian businessman and politician Vartkes Mahdessian called Torgomyan’s appointment “long overdue.”

Prominent businessman Vartkes Mahdessian, 73, represents the Armenian minority in the Cyprus House of Representatives (photo Larry Luxner)

Mahdessian, 73, told the Financial Mirror, a Cypriot business news site, that it “comes at a critical juncture of events in Europe, the Eastern Mediterranean and the Caucasus, and is a sign of gratitude of Armenia towards the people and government of Cyprus for its steadfast support towards Yerevan at all international fora, from the European Union and the European Parliament, to the United Nations and beyond.”

Torgomyan graduated in international relations from Yerevan State University and has led various departments within the Foreign Ministry, including that of director of media and public diplomacy — a job she had held since January 2022 before her current transfer to Nicosia, her first as an ambassador. From 2014 to 2017, Torgomyan was at Armenia’s UN mission in New York. Besides her native Armenian, the ambassador speaks English, Russian, Italian and Farsi.

Since her arrival, Torgomyan has met with several high-level local officials including Leonidas Pantelides, representative of the Greek Cypriot community on the Committee of Missing Persons in Cyprus; Vasiliki Kassianidou, deputy minister of culture; and Annita Demetriou, president of the Cypriot House of Representatives.

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator

Cyprus is home to around 3,500 Armenians, said Mahdessian, who officially represents his minority in the island’s Parliament as one of three non-voting members (the other two speak for Maronites and Latins)

“We go back to 578 A.D., when the first Armenians settled in Cyprus,” he explained in a recent interview.

Between 1915 and 1923, an estimated 1.5 million Armenians were slaughtered by the Ottomans and Young Turks in a murderous wave of ethnic cleansing. During that time, some 9,000 Armenian refugees — mainly from Adana and Seleucia, as well as Istanbul, Smyrna and other cities — found refuge in Cyprus.

Like the later Ashkenazi Jews who arrived here from Poland and elsewhere in Europe, most of them eventually settled in other countries, though 1,300 stayed and made Cyprus their home. The Armenian community grew, and the newcomers quickly established themselves as prosperous physicians, writers, merchants, entrepreneurs and civil servants.

“The eight million refugees this diaspora created didn’t go to all these countries to be tourists. They were forced to leave Turkey and their properties,” said Mahdessian. “Compensation for these properties is a huge issue; maybe they don’t want to acknowledge the genocide for this reason.”

Not surprisingly, Cyprus was the second country in the world, and the first in Europe, to recognize the genocide in 1975. Since then, 32 more countries have followed suit.

In 2015, on the 100th anniversary of that tragedy, the Cypriot parliament unanimously passed a law criminalizing denial of the Armenian genocide. That law was spearheaded largely by Mahdessian, who has lived here all his life.

Inna Torgomyan, Armenia’s new ambassador to Cyprus, joins local church leaders in Nicosia for an April 26, 2025, commemoration marking the 110th anniversary of the 1915 Armenian genocide (credit Armenian Foreign Ministry)

“Israel should be the first nation to recognize the Armenian genocide because of the Holocaust,” he said. “Maybe if the correct recognition was given at the time in 1915, the Holocaust would have been avoided. When Hitler was instructing his generals, he said, ‘Who, after all, remembers the Armenians?’”

An abandoned building is part of the Melkonian Educational Institute complex in Nicosia, Cyprus (photo Larry Luxner)

Mahdessian spoke to this reporter from the grounds of the once-impressive but now abandoned Melkonian Educational Institute — built on a hill overlooking Nicosia.

Busts of the Melkonian brothers guard the entrance to the school they founded in 1934 in Nicosia, Cyprus (photo Larry Luxner)

The school was established as an orphanage in 1926 by two brothers, tobacco merchants from Egypt, who wanted to offer shelter to hundreds of Armenian children who had survived the massacres. Later on, it became a secondary school for Armenians throughout the diaspora — including children from Albania, Greece, Lebanon, Syria, Russia and Turkey. Adjacent to the property is a small forest full of trees, each one of them planted decades ago by an orphan in memory of a loved one who had died in the massacres.

A statue at the Melkonian Educational Institute honors Armenian musician, composer and conductor Gomitas Vartabed, who died in 1935 (photo Larry Luxner)

“I’m very proud to say that we’ve done a lot of work to put these forests, these buildings and the headmaster’s house in a protected zone. It’s untouchable,” he said, gesturing towards its historical statues, plaques and inscriptions amid the weeds growing through the concrete. The institute’s legal owner is the New York-based Armenian General Benevolent Union, which closed it in 2005 on the grounds that the school was no longer economically viable.

All original 36 letters of the Armenian alphabet are engraved onto a wall at the Melkonian Educational Institute in Nicosia, Cyprus (photo Larry Luxner)

“When my family and all these other families came here in 1923 to Cyprus as refugees with nothing in their pockets, they settled in the Turkish Quarter, and the Greeks asked us why. The reason was that these people had nothing, they had to trade to earn bread for their children, and housing there was very cheap — four families to a house,” said Mahdessian, who owns an electrical trading company.

“We never saw any animosity from the Cypriot Turks. They were very hospitable to us, and received us with open arms as neighbors,” he added. “Our problem is with the Ottoman Turks, the pashas who organized the genocide.”

St. Lazarus Church in Larnaca, Cyprus, which is among the world’s 20 oldest continuously inhabited cities (photo Larry Luxner)

Earlier this year, Armenians and Cypriots together organized a solemn event marking the 110th anniversary of the 1915 Armenian genocide in Larnaca, at a sculpture marking the spot where thousands of Armenian refugees fleeing the atrocities of World War I first landed in Cyprus.

The nearby Church of Sourp Stepanos — considered one of the oldest monuments of its kind in the entire Armenian diaspora — was built to honor the victims of the massacre. It was completed in 1913, even while the killings were still going on.

At the event, Larnaca’s district governor, Angelos Hadicharalambous, noted how much the two countries have in common.

“Both our nations have suffered grave injustices,” he said. “As Cyprus continues its quest for justice regarding the ongoing occupation of its territory, we stand in unwavering solidarity with Armenia in its rightful demand for global recognition of the genocide. Justice is the bridge that connects our histories and our futures.”

Angelina Der Arakelian Dennington, a Nicosia-based novelist and poet, is one of about 2,500 Armenian Cypriots (photo credit: herself)

Author and screenwriter Angelina Der Arakelian Dennington, 23, was born and raised in Cyprus.

“My dad is Armenian-Cypriot, and his grandfather went through a lot during the genocide, and I consider that to be a miracle,” she said. “If it weren’t for his story, I wouldn’t be here.”

She added: “Since Cyprus got independence in 1960, Armenians and Greeks have found common ground through religion. That’s allowed them to coexist. But the funny thing is that a lot of Greek Cypriots don’t recognize what an Armenian is.”

Dennington has never been to Armenia herself, but that should be getting easier in the future. WizzAir now offers daily nonstop service between Larnaca and Yerevan, and FlyOne services Yerevan from Paphos.

Just as Cyprus has long expressed support for recognition of the Armenian genocide, Yerevan would like to see the division of Cyprus soon become a thing of the past, said Torgomyan.

“Armenia always expresses its sincere hope for a just, comprehensive and lasting solution to the Cyprus question, in accordance with UN resolutions and international law,” the ambassador said. “We really trust that all parties can engage in constructive dialogue and build mutual understanding. It’s the only way for a peaceful settlement.”

