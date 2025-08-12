Knights and Daughters of Vartan Gather for 107th Grand Convocation in Washington

WASHINGTON — The 107th Annual Grand Convocation of the Knights and Daughters of Vartan took place in Washington, D.C., from July 14–20 at the Grand Hyatt Hotel. Bringing together over 210 delegates and members from across the country, the weeklong event featured strategic planning sessions, training workshops, annual reports, and special recognitions honoring exceptional service and contributions. The Knights also elected a new slate of leaders promising regenerative change.
Newly elected Grand Commander (Avak Sbarabed) Robert M. Avakian of Boston presented a four-part plan for the next 2-3 years, which begins with analysis of the mission of the organization and how best to serve it. He declared that the target audience should be reexamined and through a rebranding process the Knights will work better to strengthen our communities in this country and Armenia itself.
Secondly, the Knights will seek support from outside their membership, first finding professional grant writers to apply to charitable foundations and groups for contributions towards their programs. Joint ventures will also be explored.
Thirdly, cooperation with Armenian churches of all denominations will be strengthened and expanded, with clergy encouraged to work together for the mutual benefit of our community and churches.
Fourthly, Avakian said that a national prayer day, days, or week should be created in the US to commemorate victims of genocide and hate crimes. This would be an ecumenical prayer time led by some globally known Armenian clerical leaders as well as local priests. The promotion of acts of kindness and mercy can become a positive way for the Knights to light a candle wherever they have a presence in the world.
The members of Avakian’s Grand Council for 2025-26 include six other officers: Grand Lieutenant Commander Gregory Norsigian, Grand Chaplain Der Stephan Baljian, Grand Recorder Aram Arkun, Grand Treasurer Arman Manoukian, Grand Master of Ceremonies Antranig Mardiros, and Grand Sentinel Haig Gulian.