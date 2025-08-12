  TOP STORIES WEEK   33
 

Grand Chairwoman Lily Sarkissian, Grand Commander Robert Avakian and Past Grand Commander Hunan Arshakian
Armenia & KarabakhCommunity

Knights and Daughters of Vartan Gather for 107th Grand Convocation in Washington

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
WASHINGTON — The 107th Annual Grand Convocation of the Knights and Daughters of Vartan took place in Washington, D.C., from July 14–20 at the Grand Hyatt Hotel. Bringing together over 210 delegates and members from across the country, the weeklong event featured strategic planning sessions, training workshops, annual reports, and special recognitions honoring exceptional service and contributions. The Knights also elected a new slate of leaders promising regenerative change.

Newly elected Grand Commander (Avak Sbarabed) Robert M. Avakian of Boston presented a four-part plan for the next 2-3 years, which begins with analysis of the mission of the organization and how best to serve it. He declared that the target audience should be reexamined and through a rebranding process the Knights will work better to strengthen our communities in this country and Armenia itself.

Newly elected Grand Commander Robert M. Avakian (photo Aram Arkun)

Secondly, the Knights will seek support from outside their membership, first finding professional grant writers to apply to charitable foundations and groups for contributions towards their programs. Joint ventures will also be explored.

Thirdly, cooperation with Armenian churches of all denominations will be strengthened and expanded, with clergy encouraged to work together for the mutual benefit of our community and churches.

Fourthly, Avakian said that a national prayer day, days, or week should be created in the US to commemorate victims of genocide and hate crimes. This would be an ecumenical prayer time led by some globally known Armenian clerical leaders as well as local priests. The promotion of acts of kindness and mercy can become a positive way for the Knights to light a candle wherever they have a presence in the world.

The members of Avakian’s Grand Council for 2025-26 include six other officers: Grand Lieutenant Commander Gregory Norsigian, Grand Chaplain Der Stephan Baljian, Grand Recorder Aram Arkun, Grand Treasurer Arman Manoukian, Grand Master of Ceremonies Antranig Mardiros, and Grand Sentinel Haig Gulian.

Daughters of Vartan assembled in Washington, 2025

Lily Sarkissian of Tenafly, NJ, was elected as Grand Chairwoman (Avak Dirouhie) for the 2025-26 term for the Daughters, while the other six members of her Grand Council include Grand Associate Chairwoman Tanya Bukucuyan, Grand Chaplain Nancy Tutunjian Burdman, Grand Secretary Lucy Ohanian Murad, Grand Treasurer Hilda Beatrice Adil, Grand Mistress of Ceremonies Christine Akyemeniciyan, and Grand Sentinel Emma Artun.

Activities and Presentations

Before the formal meetings began, one of the highlights of this year’s Convocation was the impactful advocacy event on July 16. A total of 65 members traveled by bus to Capitol Hill, where they met with congressional representatives and joined forces with the Armenian National Committee of America, and Armenian Assembly.

The Knights and Daughters of Vartan on Capitol Hill, meeting with Members of Congress to champion Armenian American priorities

The Knights and Daughters held two full days of business meetings, training, and workshops. A special Economic Sustainability Program (ESP) presentation was delivered by outgoing Grand Lieutenant Commander Levon Thorose. During the past fiscal year, the organization provided ESP grants to 240 families, totaling $109,335. Of the 45 recipients, 42 are families from Artsakh. Some families recorded as high as a 80% to 100% increase in revenue after receiving this support.

All of the recipients of these grants continue to live in Armenia after a year of receiving the grant, indicating the positive psychological impact of the ESP in addition to the financial or business aspect of it. These families from Artsakh were able to stay occupied and employed, which helped them temporarily escape the harsh reality of losing Artsakh and the trauma of war. To learn more about the program or to support it, please see https://kofv.org/economic-sustainability-program-esp/

Reports were made on a number of projects which were implemented during the last fiscal year, including scholarships in both the US and Armenia, the renovation of schools and kindergartens, and the support of research on Armenia and the Armenians.

The Daughters of Vartan raised over $94,000 for their charities during the last two years. In addition, they donated nearly $14,000 to the Armenian American Museum of Glendale. This museum will not just be about Armenians but will be about all the varied people who settled in Glendale. It will be the largest museum presenting information on Armenians outside of Armenia.

The Grand District Representatives conducted leadership training sessions for Knights of Vartan members, while the Daughters of Vartan Luncheon on Friday offered a warm setting for connection and celebration.

The Convocation was organized by the local Ani Lodge and Dikranouhi Otyag, with Ani’s Commander Jake Bournazian playing a key role.

Commander Jake Bournazian, who played a major role in organizing the convocation, at the banquet (photo Aram Arkun)

Honorees

Each year, the organization honors a man and a woman for their exceptional service to the Armenian community. The Man of the Year 2025 award was presented to Dr. Michael Rubin – political commentator, journalist, and tireless advocate for Armenian issues. His work has profoundly impacted global discourse on Armenia and its geopolitical context. A senior fellow at the American Enterprise Institute (AEI), Dr. Rubin’s focus on the intersection of foreign policy and international relations has led him to explore key issues related to Armenia, the broader South Caucasus, and global geopolitical dynamics.

Michael Rubin
Executive Director Bryan Ardouny of the Armenian Assembly of American receives award on behalf of Michael Rubin (photo Aram Arkun)

The Woman of the Year 2025 award was presented to Annie Simonian Totah – a dynamic leader, philanthropist, and advocate who has devoted over 45 years to advancing Armenian causes on local, national, and international levels. Totah, a Beirut-born graduate of the American University of Beirut with a master’s in business administration, has spent over 45 years as a dedicated advocate, fundraiser, and leader for Armenian causes. Widely regarded as one of the most influential volunteer women in Washington, D.C., she has worked closely with US lawmakers to advance awareness and support for Armenia and the Nagorno-Karabakh region. Totah played a key role in mobilizing relief after the 1988 Armenian earthquake, securing over $3 billion in US aid for Armenia, and raising funds for mine-clearing and economic development programs. She strengthened interfaith ties, supported Armenian churches, and was the first and only woman to chair the Armenian Assembly of America’s board. Though appointed ambassador to Israel, she is best known as Armenia’s “unofficial ambassador” on Capitol Hill.

Woman of the Year 2025 Annie Simonian Totah

Since 2023, the Avak Tivan introduced a new honor to recognize extraordinary service: St. Vartan Mamigonian Knight of the year. The Knights of Vartan is proud to honor Richard Hagopian as the 2025 Mamigonian Knight of the Year for his lifelong dedication to preserving the Armenian musical heritage. A master of the oud and a pioneer of Armenian-American folk music, Hagopian has inspired generations through his artistry and deep cultural commitment. Born in Fowler, California, he studied under renowned musicians and rose to prominence through his work with the Kef Time Band, helping to revive and popularize traditional Armenian “kef” music across the diaspora. In 1989, he received the National Heritage Fellowship from the National Endowment for the Arts, recognizing his role in enriching America’s cultural landscape.

From left, Grand Commander Robert Avakian and Former Commander Mark Der Matoian applaud Woman of the Year 2025 Annie Simonian Totah (photo Aram Arkun)
From left, Past Grand Commander Hunan Arshakian, Annie Simonian Totah with her award, and Past Grand Chairwoman Nancy Berberian Thompson (photo Aram Arkun)

The following knights were honored for their dedication to the organization as Knights (Asbeds) of the Year 2025: Past Commander Gary Jehdian of Los Angeles, Past Commander Gerald Najarian of Philadelphia, Commander Harutyun Arto Hovannesian of Florida, Commander Gerald Janigian of Fresno, Knight Dro Kanayan of Boston, and Past Commander Armen Keshishian of Los Angeles.

Banquet master of ceremonies Former Commander Mark Der Matoian (photo Aram Arkun)

During the Convocation, some annual projects were approved: $12,000 for KV Scholarships in the USA, $13,000 for the Aygedzor After-School Program in Tavush, Armenia, and $10,000 for the Economic Sustainability Program (ESP).

At the same time, the Knights of Vartan also continue their longstanding support for the Fuller Center for Housing NGO – building homes for low-income families, Tabibian Family Scholarships at Yerevan State University and Yerevan Polytechnic University, and other charitable initiatives in Armenia and the diaspora.

Gohar Palyan, Liaison of the Knights of Vartan, Inc., and Director of the Knights of Vartan Charities, Inc. branch in Armenia, traveled from Yerevan to Washington, D.C., to present the annual accomplishments made possible through the generous support of the Knights and Daughters of Vartan.

The Fab Four Kef Time band from Detroit

The Convocation closed with evening celebrations on Friday and Saturday, featuring live performances by the FAB 4 from Detroit, Harry Bandian, a survivor of the Baku pogroms and a world-renowned violinist based in Las Vegas, and Marc2Ray (Marc Toureille), a local hip hop recording artist.

The convocation was not just all work: dancing at the Saturday night banquet

Convention participants extended their gratitude to the immediate Past Grand Commander Hunan Arshakian and his Grand Council, Past Grand Matron Nancy Berberian Thompson, and her Grand Council for their unwavering dedication, vision, and tireless service.

Newly elected Grand Chaplain Fr. Antranig Baljian, a former Commander, gives his benediction as Grand Chairwoman Lily Sarkissian listens (photo Aram Arkun)

Newly initiated youth members returned this year, with their energy and commitment signaling a bright future for the organization.

A few of the new members

The Knights of Vartan Inc. is a fraternal leadership and service organization of Armenian men dedicated to safeguarding and perpetuating the Armenian heritage and cultural traditions. Its membership represents the spectrum of the leadership of the Armenian community. It was founded in 1916 in Philadelphia and is based in the United States with 22 local chapters which support Armenian causes around the world.

The Daughters of Vartan is an Armenian Sisterhood associated with the Knights of Vartan. It was organized in 1933 in Philadelphia. The Daughters of Vartan is an organization of women whose members are committed to the intellectual, personal, and leadership development of Armenian women and families around the world, while also promoting Armenian heritage and Christian values through its 18 chapters across the US.

For more information about the Knights and Daughters of Vartan, visit http://kofv.org. All otherwise unattributed photos accompanying this article were taken by Greg Manougian, Jean Mazmanian or Gohar Palyan.

