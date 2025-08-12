Knights and Daughters of Vartan Gather for 107th Grand Convocation in Washington

The Daughters of Vartan raised over $94,000 for their charities during the last two years. In addition, they donated nearly $14,000 to the Armenian American Museum of Glendale. This museum will not just be about Armenians but will be about all the varied people who settled in Glendale. It will be the largest museum presenting information on Armenians outside of Armenia.

The Grand District Representatives conducted leadership training sessions for Knights of Vartan members, while the Daughters of Vartan Luncheon on Friday offered a warm setting for connection and celebration.

The Convocation was organized by the local Ani Lodge and Dikranouhi Otyag, with Ani’s Commander Jake Bournazian playing a key role.

Honorees

Each year, the organization honors a man and a woman for their exceptional service to the Armenian community. The Man of the Year 2025 award was presented to Dr. Michael Rubin – political commentator, journalist, and tireless advocate for Armenian issues. His work has profoundly impacted global discourse on Armenia and its geopolitical context. A senior fellow at the American Enterprise Institute (AEI), Dr. Rubin’s focus on the intersection of foreign policy and international relations has led him to explore key issues related to Armenia, the broader South Caucasus, and global geopolitical dynamics.

1 of 2

The Woman of the Year 2025 award was presented to Annie Simonian Totah – a dynamic leader, philanthropist, and advocate who has devoted over 45 years to advancing Armenian causes on local, national, and international levels. Totah, a Beirut-born graduate of the American University of Beirut with a master’s in business administration, has spent over 45 years as a dedicated advocate, fundraiser, and leader for Armenian causes. Widely regarded as one of the most influential volunteer women in Washington, D.C., she has worked closely with US lawmakers to advance awareness and support for Armenia and the Nagorno-Karabakh region. Totah played a key role in mobilizing relief after the 1988 Armenian earthquake, securing over $3 billion in US aid for Armenia, and raising funds for mine-clearing and economic development programs. She strengthened interfaith ties, supported Armenian churches, and was the first and only woman to chair the Armenian Assembly of America’s board. Though appointed ambassador to Israel, she is best known as Armenia’s “unofficial ambassador” on Capitol Hill.

Since 2023, the Avak Tivan introduced a new honor to recognize extraordinary service: St. Vartan Mamigonian Knight of the year. The Knights of Vartan is proud to honor Richard Hagopian as the 2025 Mamigonian Knight of the Year for his lifelong dedication to preserving the Armenian musical heritage. A master of the oud and a pioneer of Armenian-American folk music, Hagopian has inspired generations through his artistry and deep cultural commitment. Born in Fowler, California, he studied under renowned musicians and rose to prominence through his work with the Kef Time Band, helping to revive and popularize traditional Armenian “kef” music across the diaspora. In 1989, he received the National Heritage Fellowship from the National Endowment for the Arts, recognizing his role in enriching America’s cultural landscape.

1 of 2

The following knights were honored for their dedication to the organization as Knights (Asbeds) of the Year 2025: Past Commander Gary Jehdian of Los Angeles, Past Commander Gerald Najarian of Philadelphia, Commander Harutyun Arto Hovannesian of Florida, Commander Gerald Janigian of Fresno, Knight Dro Kanayan of Boston, and Past Commander Armen Keshishian of Los Angeles.

During the Convocation, some annual projects were approved: $12,000 for KV Scholarships in the USA, $13,000 for the Aygedzor After-School Program in Tavush, Armenia, and $10,000 for the Economic Sustainability Program (ESP).

At the same time, the Knights of Vartan also continue their longstanding support for the Fuller Center for Housing NGO – building homes for low-income families, Tabibian Family Scholarships at Yerevan State University and Yerevan Polytechnic University, and other charitable initiatives in Armenia and the diaspora.

Gohar Palyan, Liaison of the Knights of Vartan, Inc., and Director of the Knights of Vartan Charities, Inc. branch in Armenia, traveled from Yerevan to Washington, D.C., to present the annual accomplishments made possible through the generous support of the Knights and Daughters of Vartan.

The Convocation closed with evening celebrations on Friday and Saturday, featuring live performances by the FAB 4 from Detroit, Harry Bandian, a survivor of the Baku pogroms and a world-renowned violinist based in Las Vegas, and Marc2Ray (Marc Toureille), a local hip hop recording artist.

Convention participants extended their gratitude to the immediate Past Grand Commander Hunan Arshakian and his Grand Council, Past Grand Matron Nancy Berberian Thompson, and her Grand Council for their unwavering dedication, vision, and tireless service.

Newly initiated youth members returned this year, with their energy and commitment signaling a bright future for the organization.

The Knights of Vartan Inc. is a fraternal leadership and service organization of Armenian men dedicated to safeguarding and perpetuating the Armenian heritage and cultural traditions. Its membership represents the spectrum of the leadership of the Armenian community. It was founded in 1916 in Philadelphia and is based in the United States with 22 local chapters which support Armenian causes around the world.

The Daughters of Vartan is an Armenian Sisterhood associated with the Knights of Vartan. It was organized in 1933 in Philadelphia. The Daughters of Vartan is an organization of women whose members are committed to the intellectual, personal, and leadership development of Armenian women and families around the world, while also promoting Armenian heritage and Christian values through its 18 chapters across the US.

For more information about the Knights and Daughters of Vartan, visit http://kofv.org. All otherwise unattributed photos accompanying this article were taken by Greg Manougian, Jean Mazmanian or Gohar Palyan.