Hypothetical Peace, Damaged Sovereignty and Turbulence in Perspective

In the wake of the August 8 agreement signing in Washington, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan remains as complacent as ever. He claims to have obtained guarantees of peace and sovereignty. However, the facts seem to point to the opposite: Armenia’s loss of sovereignty over part of its territory, shifting alliances with incalculable economic and military consequences, and a complete lack of clearly-identified gains for Armenia.
The American solution aims to isolate Russia and Iran, an objective that satisfies both the Europeans and Israel. But the Europeans should be concerned with regard to repercussions in the geoeconomic and geopolitical spheres; the Central Asia-Europe trade they were considering in the Samarkand Agreement signed in April 2025, in particular to obtain hydrocarbon supplies and free themselves from dependence on Russian gas and oil, will, go under US control, if the Washington Agreement comes to fruition. An added warning sign for Europe is that an EXXON-SOCAR (Azerbaijan’s national gas company) agreement was signed in Washington on the sidelines of the Aliyev-Trump meeting.
One has to search in vain for measures benefiting Armenia in this accord — one can go further and say there are, in fact, none. On the contrary, this agreement weakens Armenia’s national security and undermines its sovereignty over part of the territory. The Armenian government and Pashinyan’s supporters may try their best to pretend otherwise, but the facts are indisputable. Ironically Aliyev even obtained the release of American military aid to Azerbaijan hitherto forbidden under Freedom Section 907) even though he came to sign a so-called framework agreement for peace and reconciliation. Armenia made no demands in this area. In short, instead of the peace desired by the Pashinyan government at the cost of heavy and incessant unilateral concessions, all the seeds of a future war are in place.
The presence of a private American company providing security on the Trump Road for Peace and Prosperity (TRIPP) will not change anything. It will only be there to secure the energy, road, rail, and digital transport infrastructures, but not the rest of Armenian territory. One cannot rely upon the United States to defend Armenia militarily in case of an attack.
The best illustration of the situation is that of the Syrian oil wells, which have been controlled and protected by the American army since 2014. While war has continued to rage on the Syrian territory to this day, including Israeli and Turkish incursions and bombardments of the territory and the overthrow of President Assad, at no time has the United States intervened directly in the armed conflicts: the protection of American oil companies exploiting the wells is their sole mission as if this portion of the territory and its mineral resources does not belong anymore to Syria. The Armenian population must be aware of this and not imagine another outcome.
Pashinyan’s smile cannot obscure the fact that Azerbaijan is triumphant on all counts and even reserves the right to sign the “peace treaty” when its other preliminary conditions are met: the first is expressed immediately, it concerns the amendment of the Armenian Constitution in connection with the mention of the annexation of Nagorno-Karabakh. The second cannot be long in coming: it concerns the return of Azerbaijanis born in Armenia who left it in the early 1990s. The Declaration of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs is subtle enough not to mention this last point so as not to spoil the Trumpian jubilation.