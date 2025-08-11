Text of Armenian-Azerbaijani Agreement

Agreement on Establishment of Peace and Inter-State Relations between the Republic of Armenia and the Republic of Azerbaijan
The Republic of Armenia and the Republic of Azerbaijan (hereinafter, the Parties),
Realizing the urgent necessity of the establishment of a just, comprehensive and lasting peace in the region;
Desiring to contribute to that end through the establishment of inter-state relations;
Being guided by the Charter of the United Nations, the Declaration on Principles of International Law concerning Friendly Relations and Cooperation among States in accordance with the Charter of the United Nations (1970), the Final Act of the Helsinki Conference on Security and Co-operation in Europe (1975), and the Almaty Declaration of 21 December 1991, and aiming to develop relations on the basis of norms and principles enshrined therein;
Expressing their mutual will to establish good-neighborliness between them;