If Azerbaijan Breaks its Agreements, Are Armenians Prepared to Resist?

On August 8, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Azerbaijan President Ilham Aliyev met with President Donald Trump at the White House to sign a document expressing their intent to achieve peace. Many of the details of their settlement remain ill-defined or absent; Trump’s ceremony was akin to a ribbon-cutting for a building still under construction.
Each of the leaders approached the White House meeting with a different motive: Trump openly craves a Nobel Peace Prize. “If I were named Obama I would have had the Nobel Prize given to me in ten seconds,” Trump lamented on TruthSocial. He has referenced winning a prize on five other occasions. Marking his administration’s first six months, the White House bragged, “As a result of his historic peacemaking efforts, President Trump has already received three Nobel Peace Prize nominations.”
Pashinyan wants not only peace but an agreement completed before elections, for he fears having to debate his concessions openly and believes the promise if not triumph of the agreement will make that debate moot.
Is Azerbaijan Sincere about Peace?
Aliyev’s considerations are different. He seeks not peace but a process from which he can profit politically and financially while furthering his ideological ambitions to destroy Armenia. Azerbaijani rhetoric does not indicate a desire for peace, nor does his denialism of Armenia’s historic legitimacy suggest the resolution of conflict.
Domestic politics also plays a role: Pashinyan may be personally prickly and his popularity cratering, but Armenia’s post-2018 political debate is broad and vibrant. Pashinyan and his opposition debate directly about domestic issues across the gambit. Corruption remains a problem in Armenia, but it no longer hijacks the state; Transparency International ranks Armenia alongside Greece, Slovakia, Croatia and Malta in its annual corruption survey. Under Aliyev, though, Azerbaijan is a kleptocracy and among the world’s most corrupt countries, on par with Iran and Russia. While Armenia’s score has improved in recent years, Azerbaijan’s trajectory is opposite. Next year’s listing may very well see Azerbaijan fall to Haiti and Myanmar levels. Aliyev and his family may be billionaires, but most Azeris live in squalor.