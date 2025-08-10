Albania’s Tiny Armenian Minority Survived 50 Years of Communism, But Now Disappearing

After Hoxha died in 1985, his successor, Ramiz Alia, kept Albania firmly in the communist camp, though he did introduce some limited political reforms. The really big changes, however, came in early 1990, when demonstrators smashed Hoxha’s bronze statue in downtown Tirana and opened the way for multiparty elections.

On April 28, 1990, without official government approval, Catholic priest Zef Pellumbi performed a Mass to commemorate Armenian victims of repression, especially those who died without a religious burial. In March 1991 — the same month multiparty elections finally took place — the Armenat e Shqiperise fraternal organization was established in Tirana.

Later that year, in September, the community marked another milestone: the establishment of an independent Armenia after the dissolution of the former Soviet Union.

Armenia does not have an embassy in Tirana. Rather, the Armenian ambassador in Athens, Tigran Mkrtchyan, is responsible for both Greece and Albania; in addition, Varuzhan Piranjani has served since 2016 as Armenia’s honorary consul in Tirana.

Piranjani, born in Tirana to an Albanian mother and an Armenian father, worked for many years in accounting and finance, and also as the CEO of Albania’s largest insurance company.

In May 2023, the Armenian-Albanian Friendship Association was formed, and this past May 15, the leaders of both countries — Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama — met on the sidelines of the 6th European Political Community Summit in Tirana. Among other things, they discussed the prospects of peace between Armenia and Azerbaijani and other areas of mutual interest.

“We gather once a year in the Sar’Otel, in the center of town about 200 meters from Skanderbeg Square, to remember the genocide and say a few words about what is left of the Armenian community here,” Adami said.

Prianjani’s brother, Berzh Piranjani, is a noted scholar who’s compiled a 288-page Albanian-Armenian dictionary containing around 11,000 words. He’s also published a 449-page grammar book of the Armenian language for Armenian-Albanians who want to deepen their knowledge of the language of their forefathers.

One of the most interesting projects linking the two countries is TUMO Tirana, an outgrowth of TUMO Armenia — a free after-school education program “at the intersection of technology and design,” according to its website.

Established in 2011 with a $60 million endowment from Sam and Sylva Simonian — a prominent Armenian diaspora couple based in the United States — TUMO has since served more than 60,000 teenagers aged 12-18 throughout Armenia. Its flagship center contains 750 workstations and accommodates 15,000 students per week. There’s a waiting list of close to 4,000, with the typical wait lasting three months.

“Our mission is to innovate the future of learning — putting equitable access to free education at the intersection of technology and design, giving economically disadvantaged families access to this kind of education,” said Chris Shahinian, TUMO’s director of development.

TUMO operates three learning centers in Armenia besides the flagship Yerevan facility — one each in the cities of Gyumri, Dilijan and Stapenkert. TUMO is currently raising $50 million to build the infrastructure to expand that network to 16 centers, as well as 110 “TUMO boxes” that basically consist of three repurposed shipping containers welded together. These “boxes” will be deployed in rural villages and are aimed at reaching all of Armenia’s estimated 80,000 teenagers.

The program has proven so successful that TUMO has opened eight centers in seven countries in Europe and the Middle East. These include two in France (Paris and Lyon) and two in Germany (Berlin and Mannheim}; and one each in Albania (Tirana); Lebanon (Beirut); Portugal (Coimbra); Russia (Moscow); Switzerland (Zürich) and Ukraine (Kyiv).

In Tirana, funding comes from the Albanian American Development Foundation (AADF), a nonprofit created in 2009 by the Albanian-American Enterprise Fund with support from USAID. It’s based in the capital’s 70-foot-tall concrete and glass pyramid, once a shrine to Enver Hoxha.

“The program has drawn attention throughout Albania and a number of cities have expressed interest in developing new TUMO locations,” said Sawyer Hescock, head of international partnerships at TUMO, adding that he’s working with the AADF to design a national network of learning centers “to reach every corner of Albania.”

While there are still no direct flights between Yerevan and Tirana, increasing numbers of Armenians are visiting Albania. In fact, the country — closed for so many years — is now Europe’s fastest-growing tourist destination, noted for its unspoiled Adriatic beaches, its friendly people and its relatively low cost. In 2023, tourist arrivals were up 56% compared to 2019.

Yet because of both emigration and assimilation, Adami conceded, with a tinge of sadness in his voice, that he doesn’t really see a future for the Armenian community in Albania.

“We are considered part of Albanian society,” he said. “Nobody distinguishes anymore between Armenians and Albanians. They no longer feel Armenian in their blood.”