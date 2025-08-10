  TOP STORIES WEEK   33
 

Headquarters of TUMO Tirana (photo courtesy TUMO)
Armenian GenocideInternational

Albania’s Tiny Armenian Minority Survived 50 Years of Communism, But Now Disappearing

by
Larry Luxner
180
0

TIRANA — Throughout most of their modern history, Albanians have confused Armenians with Jews, and vice-versa. This is hardly surprising, since the two minorities have had so much in common.

Adding to the confusion is the term “Caucasian Albania” — the name for an ancient state located in the Caucasus, mostly in what is now Azerbaijan. It thrived between the second century B.C. and the eighth century A.D., but has no connection, geographically or otherwise, with modern Albania.

Beginning in the late 1800s, both Armenians and Jews came to this small Balkan country on the Adriatic Sea to escape persecution. Both ethnicities put high priorities on education, producing physicians, dentists and intellectuals far out of proportion to their numbers. And throughout the long dark years of communism, both groups struggled with isolation and assimilation.

Fading Marxist slogan near Gjirokaster pays homage to late Enver Hoxha (1991 file photo)

In early 1991, with the Marxist regime crumbling, nearly all of Albania’s Jews fled to Israel. That left the country’s 300 or so Armenians as Albania’s tiniest — and perhaps least-known — minority.

Tourists visit Skanderbeg Square in the heart of Tirana, Albania’s capital (photo Larry Luxner)

Since then, with Albanians free to leave for the first time in half a century, the community has dwindled to perhaps 100 souls. So says Etrit Adami, a music professor and prominent Armenian-Albanian who also runs a web development and freelance design company on the side.

Entrance to BunkArt 2, an underground concrete bunker, now museum, that chronicles the repression of Albanians during the decades-long Marxist dictatorship of Enver Hoxha (photo Larry Luxner)

Adami traces his Armenian roots to his maternal great-grandfather, Mikal Truja, who was living in Edirne, Turkey, with his Armenian wife, Takui Ohanessian.

“Before the genocide, they realized that things were not so good in that region, so in 1895 they decided to go to Albania and settle in Durres,” Adami said. “They were helped by the Greek consulate and arrived in Durres, but then Takui got ill and passed away when my grandfather was 10 years old. Mikal married again, and from 1919 to 1920 served as the mayor of Durres.”

After the Armenian Genocide, which began in 1915, some 20 to 30 Armenian families settled in Albania, joining those already here. Most settled in Tirana, though some families like Adami’s ended up in Durres as well as Vlora, where the majority of Jews also settled. Like the Jews, the Armenians became doctors, dentists, biologists, economists and accountants, and for the most part stayed out of politics.

During the reign of King Zog in the 1920s and 1930s, the community prospered, and some Armenians became wealthy. One of the most prominent was Mokini Poturljan, the king’s personal physician. In World War II, Armenians fought bravely, winning the admiration of their Albanian comrades. One such resister, Emanuel Assadurian, was killed for his anti-Nazi activity.

Because of their valor in the war, Albania’s Armenians were not singled out for harsh treatment by communist leader Enver Hoxha, as were some other smaller ethnic groups. They were also partially exempted from Hoxha’s later Albanianization campaigns.

Unfortunately, throughout the tyrannical Hoxha regime, no ethnic organizations of any kind were allowed, though the community did receive occasional literature from Soviet Armenia. And in some very specific cases, they were permitted to make family visits to Armenia, thanks to Albania’s close ties with Moscow, which gave an Albanian with ethnic origins in any of the Soviet Union’s 15 republics the right to be a Soviet as well as an Albanian citizen.

But because the community was so small, intermarriage with non-Armenians was inevitable. So Armenians, who are predominantly Christian members of the Armenian Apostolic Church, generally married Albanian Christians — rarely Muslims or Jews. That way, they at least kept their religion, even if they weren’t allowed to practice it openly.

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator

After Hoxha died in 1985, his successor, Ramiz Alia, kept Albania firmly in the communist camp, though he did introduce some limited political reforms. The really big changes, however, came in early 1990, when demonstrators smashed Hoxha’s bronze statue in downtown Tirana and opened the way for multiparty elections.

On April 28, 1990, without official government approval, Catholic priest Zef Pellumbi performed a Mass to commemorate Armenian victims of repression, especially those who died without a religious burial. In March 1991 — the same month multiparty elections finally took place — the Armenat e Shqiperise fraternal organization was established in Tirana.

Formation of the Armenian-Albanian Friendship Association in Tirana (photo courtesy Armenian Consulate, Tirana)hot
Formation of the Armenian-Albanian Friendship Association in Tirana (photo courtesy Armenian Consulate, Tirana)
Formation of the Armenian-Albanian Friendship Association in Tirana (photo courtesy Armenian Consulate, Tirana)

Later that year, in September, the community marked another milestone: the establishment of an independent Armenia after the dissolution of the former Soviet Union.

Armenia does not have an embassy in Tirana. Rather, the Armenian ambassador in Athens, Tigran Mkrtchyan, is responsible for both Greece and Albania; in addition, Varuzhan Piranjani has served since 2016 as Armenia’s honorary consul in Tirana.

Varuzhan Piranjani, since 2016, Armenia’s honorary consul in Tirana (photo courtesy Armenian Consulate, Tirana)

Piranjani, born in Tirana to an Albanian mother and an Armenian father, worked for many years in accounting and finance, and also as the CEO of Albania’s largest insurance company.

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama meet May 15, 2025, on the sidelines of the 6th European Political Community Summit in Tirana (photo courtesy Armenian Consulate, Tirana)

In May 2023, the Armenian-Albanian Friendship Association was formed, and this past May 15, the leaders of both countries — Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama — met on the sidelines of the 6th European Political Community Summit in Tirana. Among other things, they discussed the prospects of peace between Armenia and Azerbaijani and other areas of mutual interest.

“We gather once a year in the Sar’Otel, in the center of town about 200 meters from Skanderbeg Square, to remember the genocide and say a few words about what is left of the Armenian community here,” Adami said.

European flags decorate Tirana’s main boulevard ahead of an EU regional summit (photo Larry Luxner)

Prianjani’s brother, Berzh Piranjani, is a noted scholar who’s compiled a 288-page Albanian-Armenian dictionary containing around 11,000 words. He’s also published a 449-page grammar book of the Armenian language for Armenian-Albanians who want to deepen their knowledge of the language of their forefathers.

One of the most interesting projects linking the two countries is TUMO Tirana, an outgrowth of TUMO Armenia — a free after-school education program “at the intersection of technology and design,” according to its website.

Established in 2011 with a $60 million endowment from Sam and Sylva Simonian — a prominent Armenian diaspora couple based in the United States — TUMO has since served more than 60,000 teenagers aged 12-18 throughout Armenia. Its flagship center contains 750 workstations and accommodates 15,000 students per week. There’s a waiting list of close to 4,000, with the typical wait lasting three months.

“Our mission is to innovate the future of learning — putting equitable access to free education at the intersection of technology and design, giving economically disadvantaged families access to this kind of education,” said Chris Shahinian, TUMO’s director of development.

TUMO operates three learning centers in Armenia besides the flagship Yerevan facility — one each in the cities of Gyumri, Dilijan and Stapenkert. TUMO is currently raising $50 million to build the infrastructure to expand that network to 16 centers, as well as 110 “TUMO boxes” that basically consist of three repurposed shipping containers welded together. These “boxes” will be deployed in rural villages and are aimed at reaching all of Armenia’s estimated 80,000 teenagers.

The program has proven so successful that TUMO has opened eight centers in seven countries in Europe and the Middle East. These include two in France (Paris and Lyon) and two in Germany (Berlin and Mannheim}; and one each in Albania (Tirana); Lebanon (Beirut); Portugal (Coimbra); Russia (Moscow); Switzerland (Zürich) and Ukraine (Kyiv).

In Tirana, funding comes from the Albanian American Development Foundation (AADF), a nonprofit created in 2009 by the Albanian-American Enterprise Fund with support from USAID. It’s based in the capital’s 70-foot-tall concrete and glass pyramid, once a shrine to Enver Hoxha.

“The program has drawn attention throughout Albania and a number of cities have expressed interest in developing new TUMO locations,” said Sawyer Hescock, head of international partnerships at TUMO, adding that he’s working with the AADF to design a national network of learning centers “to reach every corner of Albania.”

While there are still no direct flights between Yerevan and Tirana, increasing numbers of Armenians are visiting Albania. In fact, the country — closed for so many years — is now Europe’s fastest-growing tourist destination, noted for its unspoiled Adriatic beaches, its friendly people and its relatively low cost. In 2023, tourist arrivals were up 56% compared to 2019.

Yet because of both emigration and assimilation, Adami conceded, with a tinge of sadness in his voice, that he doesn’t really see a future for the Armenian community in Albania.

“We are considered part of Albanian society,” he said. “Nobody distinguishes anymore between Armenians and Albanians. They no longer feel Armenian in their blood.”

