Note to Our Readers about Subscription Prices

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator has been forced to increase its prices for US, Canada and overseas subscribers.

The rate increase is a result of many factors, including higher prices for everything from printing, materials and postage. The newspaper has not implemented a rate increase in a decade.

The new rates will go into effect on September 1.

The US second-class rates will increase to $100, first-class mailing will increase to $160, while mailing to Canada will increase to $150 and overseas to $230.

As always, we thank you for your continued support and understanding.