Watertown Celebrates ‘Passage’ Mural Dedicated to Arshile Gorky

While the reception has passed, the spirit of “100 Years of Arshile Gorky” continues! We encourage everyone to experience the impact of this seminal artist on Watertown by embarking on a self-guided tour, created with support from Watertown Savings Bank and project partners.

Begin your journey at the stunning “Passage” mural on the Watertown-Cambridge Greenway at the Grove Street underpass. From there, venture to Coolidge Hill Road and Dexter Avenue, where you can find granite markers near Gorky’s former homes. Be sure to visit the intersection of Dexter Avenue and Hazel Avenue, now officially named “Arshile Gorky Square,” a permanent tribute to his time in our community. See the full route online through StoryMaps: https://arcg.is/04bOWS

The “100 Years of Arshile Gorky” commemoration will culminate with an exhibition at the Armenian Museum of America, opening in December 2025. This exhibition will serve as a powerful capstone to our year-long celebration, offering a deeper dive into Gorky’s life and artistic contributions.