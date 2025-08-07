  TOP STORIES WEEK   32
 

Parishioner Mark Belemjian grilling Chicken Kebab
Community

St. Mark Readies for Annual Armenian Fest Sunday, August 31

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. — St. Mark Armenian Church will host its Annual Armenian Festival on the church grounds on Sunday, August 31, from 12 to 7 p.m. on the church grounds, at  2427 Wilbraham Road.

The festival, which has become a favorite in the Greater Springfield area, has been the parish’s biggest event for nearly 30 years and will feature hot meals, a live Armenian band, dancing, authentic Armenian baked goods and pastries, artwork and handmade items from Armenia, a raffle, and more.

The St. Mark Armenian Festival draws more than 1,000 people from Springfield, surrounding suburbs and throughout New England that enjoy great food, entertainment and a wonderful social atmosphere.  Everyone is welcome to be a part of the culture and enjoy all that is offered.

The Ed Melikian Ensemble will play Armenian folk music from noon to 5 p.m., and new this year, the festival will extend to 7 p.m. with additional entertainment by DJ Gena with Armenian and international dance music beginning at 5pm. The extended hours aim to offer attendees the opportunity to stay for dinner.

 

The Ed Melikian Ensemble

The festival involves dozens of parishioners lending their time and talents to put on this annual one-day event, which is the parish’s largest annual fundraiser. Attendees can enjoy an array of ethnic baked goods, sweets and Armenian coffee. Baking workshops take place at the Church over the summer, including the preparation of Choreg (Armenian sweet rolls), Cheese Boreg (phyllo dough triangles filled with cheese); Spinach Pie (phyllo dough squares filled with spinach and cheese); Armenian String Cheese; Gata (a sweet pastry); and much more. Workshops will continue up to the time of the festival.

Traditional Armenian meals, including various kebabs, will be served.

Back this year, there will be an Ancestry booth organized by parishioner Kristen Fraser, where attendees can learn about the family histories of St. Mark parishioners through old photos and short stories. There will also be a cultural booth with handmade Armenian jewelry and other items made in Armenia, artwork by Armenian artwork by Suzanne Anoushian, and a raffle.

Parishioner Vanessa Assarian at the Bake Table

Also new this year, Armenian wine will be available for purchase to take home. Armenian wine comes from one of the oldest wine producing regions of the world, and winemaking is part of the fabric of the country. St. Mark will be holding an Armenian Wine Tasting under the tent the night before the FEST, in partnership with Storica Wines, on Saturday, August 30, from 7-9pm. For details about that event and to purchase tickets, visit https://stmarkwinetasting.eventbrite.com.

All proceeds from the Fest benefit the ministries of St. Mark Armenian Church. Sponsorship opportunities are also available, and donations can be made through the Church Donation Form link on the church website, stmarkarmenianchurch.org (select “Festival Sponsorship” from the dropdown). More information about the Fest can be found on the Facebook event page, on the church website, stmarkarmenianchurch.org.

Admission to the festival and parking are free. The event will be held rain or shine (All booths and seating are under tents). St. Mark is located at 2427 Wilbraham Road, Springfield.

 

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
