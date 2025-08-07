St. Mark Readies for Annual Armenian Fest Sunday, August 31

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. — St. Mark Armenian Church will host its Annual Armenian Festival on the church grounds on Sunday, August 31, from 12 to 7 p.m. on the church grounds, at 2427 Wilbraham Road.

The festival, which has become a favorite in the Greater Springfield area, has been the parish’s biggest event for nearly 30 years and will feature hot meals, a live Armenian band, dancing, authentic Armenian baked goods and pastries, artwork and handmade items from Armenia, a raffle, and more.

The St. Mark Armenian Festival draws more than 1,000 people from Springfield, surrounding suburbs and throughout New England that enjoy great food, entertainment and a wonderful social atmosphere. Everyone is welcome to be a part of the culture and enjoy all that is offered.

The Ed Melikian Ensemble will play Armenian folk music from noon to 5 p.m., and new this year, the festival will extend to 7 p.m. with additional entertainment by DJ Gena with Armenian and international dance music beginning at 5pm. The extended hours aim to offer attendees the opportunity to stay for dinner.

The festival involves dozens of parishioners lending their time and talents to put on this annual one-day event, which is the parish’s largest annual fundraiser. Attendees can enjoy an array of ethnic baked goods, sweets and Armenian coffee. Baking workshops take place at the Church over the summer, including the preparation of Choreg (Armenian sweet rolls), Cheese Boreg (phyllo dough triangles filled with cheese); Spinach Pie (phyllo dough squares filled with spinach and cheese); Armenian String Cheese; Gata (a sweet pastry); and much more. Workshops will continue up to the time of the festival.