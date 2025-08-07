Project Save Receives $500,000 in Donations as Well as Major Archival Gifts

WATERTOWN — Project Save Photographic Archive, a Massachusetts-based nonprofit dedicated to preserving the global Armenian experience through photography, has secured $500,000 in new financial gifts along with significant archival donations, marking major milestones for the organization’s 50th anniversary.

“These transformational investments in Project Save’s future affirm the urgency and impact of our mission,” said Executive Director Arto Vaun. “They help ensure the continued preservation of Armenian social history and culture for generations to come.”

An anonymous donor has pledged $400,000 to Project Save. In addition, New York-based philanthropist Sabine Hrechdakian has made a $50,000 gift. She joins Project Save as a founding member of its newly restructured Board of Trustees. An anonymous New York-based donor has contributed $50,000 in memory of Michael and Katherine Halebian. All the gifts are unrestricted, providing crucial flexibility to expand the archive’s operations and outreach.

Vaun notes these contributions are the result of a focused 50th anniversary initiative to raise awareness of Project Save’s work among a broader network of individuals who share a stake in Armenian cultural preservation, photography and immigrant stories in general. He says funds will support more expanded outreach, bolster fundraising, enable key technological upgrades, and create a new full-time archivist position.

“These gifts are the beginning of a larger effort to build long-term sustainability,” Vaun said. “They offer a powerful invitation to everyone who cares about Armenian heritage, cultural memory, and the immigrant experience to rally around Project Save’s mission.”

In addition to financial gifts Project Save recently received significant archival donations: