Nigol Bezjian filming "Hour of the Grey Horse," New Jersey/New York City, 1981 (Berge Zobian photo, part of Project Save archives)
Project Save Celebrates Golden Anniversary

by
The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
By Harry Chakmakian

Special to the Mirror-Spectator

WATERTOWN — To mark its golden anniversary this year, Project Save Photographic Archive is celebrating with a series of events.

The organization, now helmed by Arto Vaun, has compiled more than 100,000 original images.

“In addition to our annual summer and year-end appeals, we’ll be holding events, donor salons, and offering naming opportunities for major initiatives. We’ve also launched a new and improved website that makes it easier than ever to support us — whether through one-time gifts, monthly donations, or sponsoring specific programs,” Vaun said.

All of this is to help build them towards the future.

“Our focus is on building long-term sustainability — ensuring we have the resources to properly staff our operation, care for the archive, and expand public access to the stories we preserve,” Vaun said in an interview.

Vaun noted that he believes that archives play an important role for the Armenian community, and that they can help diasporan discover their heritage in a new way.

He noted, “What means the most is watching someone discover a face that looks like theirs, a place that feels familiar, or a story that mirrors their own. Photography collapses time. It helps us feel seen, known, and connected. Project Save isn’t just about the past; it’s about how we claim history and belonging in the present, especially for communities whose stories have been neglected or erased.”

When asked about goals this year, Vaun made it clear that Project Save was focused on reaching out across the community. “As we mark our 50th anniversary, this is a transformative moment for Project Save. Our focus is on building long-term sustainability — ensuring we have the resources to properly staff our operation, care for the archive, and expand public access to the stories we preserve. We’ve already seen an incredible outpouring of support, and we’re working to build on that momentum by inviting others to invest in the future of this one-of-a-kind institution.”

Nigol Bezjian in Camp Haiastan, in Franklin, Mass., in 1982. (Berge Zobian photo, part of Project Save archives)

Talk by Nigol Bezjian

On June 26, Project Save hosted filmmaker Nigol Bezjian, in their new space on Pleasant Street.

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator

Bezjian, a co-founder of the Arab Image Foundation, has donated thousands of photographs to Project Save. His collection spans family archives, production stills from his films, and personal artistic work. “Photographs preserve memory and identity—they contain astronomical amounts of cultural and historical information,” Bezjian says. “Donating to Project Save is my way of continuing that mission. I hope this inspires other Armenian creatives to preserve their visual legacies.”

The Aleppo-born Bezjian moved to Boston at a young age. It was here that he began to take filmmaking more seriously. Throughout his life he has produced many films including “The Same Gate” (2014) and “Chickpeas” (1992), which was nominated for Best Feature Film at Torino International Festival of Young Cinema.

Bezjian and Vaun met through their fathers, who were good friends.

He added,  “Arto is a close family friend…one of my motivations is to gather everything, to sort out and make sure they’re out of the way and given to a good place.”

Bezjian said he knew that his work was better in an archive than sitting around where it could be damaged or lost, “I feel more free for what I am doing. The weight of all this is with me, on me, in my head, on my shoulders, you know. So when I give it away, I’m really in a good place.”

To learn more about Project Save, visit their website at projectsave.org.

 

