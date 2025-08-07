Project Save Celebrates Golden Anniversary

“Our focus is on building long-term sustainability — ensuring we have the resources to properly staff our operation, care for the archive, and expand public access to the stories we preserve,” Vaun said in an interview.

Vaun noted that he believes that archives play an important role for the Armenian community, and that they can help diasporan discover their heritage in a new way.

He noted, “What means the most is watching someone discover a face that looks like theirs, a place that feels familiar, or a story that mirrors their own. Photography collapses time. It helps us feel seen, known, and connected. Project Save isn’t just about the past; it’s about how we claim history and belonging in the present, especially for communities whose stories have been neglected or erased.”

When asked about goals this year, Vaun made it clear that Project Save was focused on reaching out across the community. "As we mark our 50th anniversary, this is a transformative moment for Project Save. We've already seen an incredible outpouring of support, and we're working to build on that momentum by inviting others to invest in the future of this one-of-a-kind institution."

Talk by Nigol Bezjian

On June 26, Project Save hosted filmmaker Nigol Bezjian, in their new space on Pleasant Street.