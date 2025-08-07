Project Save Celebrates Golden Anniversary

By Harry Chakmakian
Special to the Mirror-Spectator
WATERTOWN — To mark its golden anniversary this year, Project Save Photographic Archive is celebrating with a series of events.
The organization, now helmed by Arto Vaun, has compiled more than 100,000 original images.
“In addition to our annual summer and year-end appeals, we’ll be holding events, donor salons, and offering naming opportunities for major initiatives. We’ve also launched a new and improved website that makes it easier than ever to support us — whether through one-time gifts, monthly donations, or sponsoring specific programs,” Vaun said.
All of this is to help build them towards the future.