Life’s Joy, Life’s Pain: Aram Mrjoian’s Waterline

All of the characters in Aram Mrjoian’s debut novel Waterline (Harpevia, 2025) read Franz Werfel’s The Forty Days of Musa Dagh at some point in their lives.

Werfel’s novel tells the story of the five thousand inhabitants of the six villages at the base of Musa Dagh, in the Vilayet of Aleppo in the Ottoman Empire, who, in April 1915, refusing the Turkish government’s orders to evacuate, ascended to the top of the mountain and put up a heroic resistance until they were rescued by the French Navy in September 1915.

The repeated references in the novel to Musa Dagh clearly suggest the mountain as a symbol of survival.

“We dispersed across nations and oceans, we lost languages … but we built communities, shared food and music and never stop[ped] echoing where we came from. We are still the mountain,” writes Mrjoian under the heading “What Is a Mountain?”

Both in the real-life world of the historic struggle on the high plateau in Syria and in the contemporary fictional world of the great-grandfather Gregor Kurkjian survival is inevitable. Fiction and history do in fact merge in Waterline.

Gregor lives on Grosse Ile, a small island outside Detroit, with his grandsons Karo and Edgar and their families, but he was born miles away on Musa Dagh and was the leader of the resistance on the mountain. Gregor was the last man to flee Musa Dagh, his “home,” he tells his great-grandchildren come to visit him in the old folks home in Dearborn, Mich.