Armenian Genocide

Life’s Joy, Life’s Pain: Aram Mrjoian’s Waterline

Arpi Sarafian
All of the characters in Aram Mrjoian’s debut novel Waterline (Harpevia, 2025) read Franz Werfel’s The Forty Days of Musa Dagh at some point in their lives.

Werfel’s novel tells the story of the five thousand inhabitants of the six villages at the base of Musa Dagh, in the Vilayet of Aleppo in the Ottoman Empire, who, in April 1915, refusing the Turkish government’s orders to evacuate, ascended to the top of the mountain and put up a heroic resistance until they were rescued by the French Navy in September 1915.

The repeated references in the novel to Musa Dagh clearly suggest the mountain as a symbol of survival.

“We dispersed across nations and oceans, we lost languages … but we built communities, shared food and music and never stop[ped] echoing where we came from. We are still the mountain,” writes Mrjoian under the heading “What Is a Mountain?”

Both in the real-life world of the historic struggle on the high plateau in Syria and in the contemporary fictional world of the great-grandfather Gregor Kurkjian survival is inevitable. Fiction and history do in fact merge in Waterline.

Gregor lives on Grosse Ile, a small island outside Detroit, with his grandsons Karo and Edgar and their families, but he was born miles away on Musa Dagh and was the leader of the resistance on the mountain. Gregor was the last man to flee Musa Dagh, his “home,” he tells his great-grandchildren come to visit him in the old folks home in Dearborn, Mich.

There is much to be joyful about in the world of the extended Kurkjian family. The brothers have a wonderful closeness. Only a lawn separates their two houses. They eat, drink, work out and have picnics together. When there is no more room in their refrigerator; the leftover food from Karo’s daughter Mari’s memorial is stored in the fridge next door and carried back and forth. One gets the feeling that all difficulties can be worked through.

Unwanted teenage pregnancies and excessive drinking are openly discussed.

As he watches his great-grandkids having fun in the warm spring sun at the nursing home, Gregor knows “his family was thriving . . . and even if he was not there to witness it, he was certain they would be fine.”

Notwithstanding, Karo’s only daughter Mari swims to her death in the deep waters of Lake Michigan. On the eve of her death Mari stays up late to finish reading Kate Chopin’s The Awakening, a novel in which the protagonist Edna Pontellier walks into the sea to be liberated from her society’s restrictive expectations.

Even if Mari is encouraged to end her life by Edna’s suicide, one wonders about the juxtaposition of the two novels in the context of Mrjoian’s story. Unlike Edna, Mari had independence and freedom and, to all appearances, had lived her life with few restrictions, blessed with everyone’s support. While her final note does reveal inner conflicts and struggles — “I’m too tired of life’s immense disappointments and anticipatory grief . . . I will swim until I find my way home” — it also seems to offer suicide as a choice.

“Many of the authors I admire chose to end their lives . . . everyone has a choice,” muses Mari as she peruses the books on the shelves in her condo on the final morning of her life. Death may indeed be another way to “survive,” yet the pull towards life in Mrjoian’s novel remains.

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
Topics: book review
People: Aram Mrjoian

Even as her family comfort themselves with, “Mari had always loved the water . . . there was no other way for her to go,” they all wonder if the loss of their precious daughter, niece, cousin could have been prevented. Uncle Karo, for one, pledges to pay more attention to Joseph and Talin, his nephew and his niece, to make sure death does not become “a choice” for them as well. One wonders if a similar fate awaits Talin, who is in a hurry to read The Awakening right after her cousin’s death. One does not read literature for clear-cut answers. In fact, good literature helps us ask the right questions so we can make sense of the world.

Aram Mrjoian

With his vivid descriptions and meticulously chosen details Mrjoian draws the reader into a world of family togetherness, of picnics and barbecues, but also of pain as a natural and inseparable part of that world. The Kurkjians’ willingness to face the pain and to “fight back” — even when it feels like the world is crumbling around them “with all the grief” — may just be the best strategy for survival.

Waterline “gives life inevitability,” to borrow William Saroyan’s comment on The Forty Days of Musa Dagh. A copy of the first edition of Werfel’s novel, with Karo’s extensive marginal annotations, sits on the coffee table in the Kurkjian living room. Great-grandfather Gregor finally decides to tell his grandchildren and great-grandchildren gathered around him at the nursing home “the truth” about “starving on Musa Dagh and about fighting back,” even as he withholds telling them about the atrocities.

“I’m not ready to give them the full burden. They are still young enough to believe in happy endings,” he tells his grandson Karo who, in his turn, tells his family, “We can’t hide from the water forever,” as they prepare to go camping on the beachfront, so reminiscent of their recent tragedy.

Aram Mrjoian is the editor of the 2023 We Are All Armenian: Voices from The Diaspora, an anthology of personal essays, both by established and emerging Armenian authors, that reflect on Armenian identity and belonging in the diaspora in the aftermath of the Armenian Genocide.

I would like to add that to say that Waterline “brings readers deep into the heart of the Armenian Genocide,” or that the characters “navigate life living in the shadows of the Armenian Genocide” can be misleading. The characters’ past and their memories of that past are certainly an important part of who they are, but not everything they experience in the novel can be traced to the trauma of the Genocide.

