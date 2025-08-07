Former German Lawmaker Convicted of Taking 4 Million Euro Bribe from Azerbaijan

MUNICH (PanARMENIAN.Net) — A former member of Germany’s Social Democratic Party, Eduard Lintner, has been convicted by the Munich Higher Regional Court for bribery in the case widely known as the “Azerbaijan affair.” The court imposed a nine-month prison sentence, which was suspended. The trial lasted about six months, according to a report by Panorama.am citing ZDF.

According to the charges, Lintner used his political role to promote positions favorable to Azerbaijan. Munich prosecutors stated that he attempted to bribe other politicians using funds from Azerbaijani sources. He admitted to aiming to secure pro-Azerbaijani votes in the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE).

Between 2008 and 2016, Lintner reportedly received nearly four million euros through several shell companies. He served as a Bundestag member for 33 years and was a PACE delegate until 2010.

Another Social Democratic Party member, Karin Strenz of Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania, was also implicated in the case. She too was a PACE delegate and known for her support of Azerbaijani interests. Her name is linked to a vote in which she opposed a report concerning political prisoners in Azerbaijan.

Since joining the Council of Europe in January 2001 — a body committed to human rights, democracy, and the rule of law — Azerbaijan has repeatedly tried to influence the assembly’s voting outcomes to its advantage.