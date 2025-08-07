Critics Question Vatican-Azerbaijan Interfaith Pact

By JD Flynn
VATICAN (The Pillar) — The Vatican signed last month a memorandum of understanding on interreligious dialogue with Azerbaijan, alarming critics who accuse the Azeri government of ethnic cleansing and practicing “caviar diplomacy” by exerting cultural and economic influence to shape Vatican policy in the South Caucasus region.
The agreement was signed July 25 by Cardinal George Koovakad, prefect of the Dicastery for Interreligious Dialogue, and Azeri authorities.
The memorandum commits the signatories to hosting joint events that promote interreligious and intercultural dialogue, and cooperating in the field of religious education.
The development comes less than two years after a military offensive by Azerbaijan led to the dissolution of the self-declared Republic of Artsakh in the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region, an area internationally recognized as part of Azerbaijan but historically populated and controlled by ethnic Armenian Christians until 2023.
The 2023 offensive prompted the flight of more than 120,000 ethnic Armenians and left hundreds dead. Human rights groups and Armenian leaders have described the exodus as a case of ethnic cleansing.