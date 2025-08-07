Azerbaijani Troops Target Roadwork Vehicle in Syunik

YEREVAN (PanARMENIAN.Net) — On August 4, at approximately 1 p.m., units of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces opened fire in the direction of an excavator involved in the construction of interpositional roads near the village of Verishen in Armenia’s Syunik Province, about 4,500 meters northeast of the settlement. The incident was reported by Armenia’s Ministry of Defense.

No injuries were reported as a result of the shooting.

“The Azerbaijani side is urged to investigate the gunfire incident and provide public clarifications,” the statement reads.