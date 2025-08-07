Armenian Church of the Holy Resurrection to Host Festival on Aug. 24

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. — The Armenian Church of the Holy Resurrection will hold its annual church festival on Sunday August 24, from noon to 5 p.m. on the church grounds at 1910 Stanley Street.

The festival is open to the public with free admission and takes place rain or shine. Each year, the event is attended by a large number of people, both Armenian and non-Armenian alike, many who stay the whole afternoon and some who just drop in for a taste of the food and activity.

Among the highlights of the event are freshly prepared traditional Armenian foods, in addition to other Middle Eastern foods.

A particular crowd favorite is the bake sale featuring an extensive assortment of Armenian pastries and other delicacies.

In addition, there will be raffle prizes, corn hole and other games and the Armenian Vendor offering a wide variety of Armenian goods, wares books and CDs.

The event is the culmination of months of tireless planning and hard work by the festival committee and countless members of the congregation, both young and old.