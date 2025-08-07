  TOP STORIES WEEK   32
 

Top Stories

Most read stories of the month
32

Week

Latest articles of the week
Dancers at last year's festival
Community

Armenian Church of the Holy Resurrection to Host Festival on Aug. 24

by
The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
0
0

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. — The Armenian Church of the Holy Resurrection will hold its annual church festival on Sunday August 24, from noon to 5 p.m. on the church grounds at 1910 Stanley Street.

The festival is open to the public with free admission and takes place rain or shine. Each year, the event is attended by a large number of people, both Armenian and non-Armenian alike, many who stay the whole afternoon and some who just drop in for a taste of the food and activity.

Among the highlights of the event are freshly prepared traditional Armenian foods, in addition to other Middle Eastern foods.

A particular crowd favorite is the bake sale featuring an extensive assortment of Armenian pastries and other delicacies.

In addition, there will be raffle prizes, corn hole and other games and the Armenian Vendor offering a wide variety of Armenian goods, wares books and CDs.

The event is the culmination of months of tireless planning and hard work by the festival committee and countless members of the congregation, both young and old.

Get the Mirror in your inbox:

Sharon Sherwood, this year’s festival chairperson, urged all in the local community and beyond to “please join us on August 24 and become part of our family for a day through Armenian food, music, dance and legendary New Britain Armenian hospitality.” She thanked all who worked on the planning and execution of the event.

The festival has a rich and storied history and has been held for decades during the local church’s 84 year existence. It has seen many venues, including once active Armenian run farms in the area but has been especially successful and well attended on the church grounds at 1910 Stanley Street in New Britain.

A centerpiece of the festival is always the live Armenian band providing captivating Armenian music throughout the afternoon. The music will be provided by the popular Harry Bedrossian Ensemble featuring Harry Bedrossian on oud and vocals, Mike Kassabian on clarinet , Kevin Magarian on guitar and Gary Hovhanessian on dumbeg. Many enjoy the music as background during the day’s activities while others spontaneously join in with others in the very popular group Armenian dances.

The afternoon presents an opportunity for wholesome entertainment and comradery for an individual, a couple, a group or an entire family, in a very welcoming atmosphere.

Father Haroutiun Sabounjian, pastor of the church stated that “Our annual Armenian festival is truly one of the major highlights of our parish calendar. I am deeply appreciative of the dedication of our volunteers who take their family traditions passed down from generations before and share this Armenian cultural heritage with the wider New Britain community.”

 

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
SHARE
Previous St. Mark Readies for Annual Armenian Fest Sunday, August 31
Discover more cities:
USA
Get the Mirror-Spectator Weekly in your inbox:
Facebook Twitter
Copyright © 2021 — The Armenian Mirror-Spectator. All Rights Reserved.