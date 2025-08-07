  TOP STORIES WEEK   32
 

Angela García López with Sergey Khachatryan (photography by Zaven Khachikyan)
Armenia & KarabakhArts & CultureInternational

Angela García López Khachatryan: The Spanish Daughter of Armenian Nation

by
Artsvi Bakhchinyan
28
0

YEREVAN/FRANKFURT AM MAIN — Angela García López Khachatryan is a musician, educator, researcher and mindfulness practitioner dedicated to empowering people through music, through critical thinking and conscious living. Born in Spain (Córdoba) and raised in France and Belgium, she studied politics before moving to London to pursue music. Her journey later expanded into yoga, meditation, and mindful parenting. She is certified in child psychology, naturopathy, and mindfulness education, and has developed two early-childhood programs: Little Music Educators and MusiYogi, blending classical music with yoga and emotional awareness. Angela is also the creator and host of “Miamit Hartser” (Naïve Questions), a podcast produced by Ardean Broadcast, where she interviews inspiring Armenian professionals. She is married to violinist Sergey Khachatryan, and the couple has three children.

Dear Angela, through your “Naïve Questions” podcast, you conduct very interesting conversations with Armenian professionals. Now it’s my turn to talk with you — posing both naïve and not-so-naïve questions. First of all, I’d like to say that you are a deeply positive person. As an advocate of conscious living, have you arrived at this positivity through life experience, or is it something innate?

My parents like to say that I was a very happy baby. I grew up surrounded by a really big family, love and nature. All the travels and moving around we did with my family taught me to see life through other people’s eyes. That perspective and that amount of love has really enriched me in life. I have been really, really lucky. I think positivity often goes hand in hand with a genuine curiosity about life and about people.

What is the focus of “Miamit Hartser”?

“Miamit Hartser” was born from a wish to inspire growth through meaningful conversations with brilliant minds. I wanted to explore the topics that fascinate me and share them through dialogues with some of the most accomplished Armenian professionals — remarkable individuals both in their fields and as human beings. From the very beginning, I had a clear vision of what I wanted “Miamit Hartser” to be. That vision found new life when I spoke with Vasken Brudian, CEO of Ardean. Together, we joined forces, and today, “Miamit Hartser” is proudly produced by Ardean Broadcast. This project highlights not only deeply interesting people but also professionals driven by a genuine desire to share their knowledge. They want to see our society grow — become more conscious, more connected. I carry a profound admiration for every one of these professionals. Their passion, insight, and generosity continue to inspire me — and I hope they inspire you too.

Musical education has been highly valued in Armenian society since the 19th century and also during the Soviet period, as a means of general development and strengthening intellectual capacities. However, today it seems rather difficult to connect Generation Alpha to music.

Studies indicate that early musical preferences are heavily shaped by what children hear regularly, and classical music now features less prominently in schools and media. Additionally, the fast-paced, visually driven content that Gen Alpha consumes often favors contemporary music with quick hooks over slower, larger and more complex classical compositions. The benefits of classical music from the very beginning are immense, and I explore many of them in my early music education method, “Little Music Educators.”

Angela García López Khachatryan Photography by Ardēan

Both my wife and I consider parenthood to be one of the greatest positive aspects of life. In the past, Armenians had many children despite difficult conditions, whereas today, under far better circumstances, the attitude of younger generations toward parenthood has unfortunately changed. Many consider it unnecessary. As a promoter of positive parenting, what are your thoughts on this?

Society is always a mirror of its time. Today, we live in an era deeply centered on the self, and at the same time, I believe we are failing to create or nurture the conditions that would truly support younger generations in choosing to have children: in terms of expectations, financially…

Many Europeans who marry Armenians make no effort to learn the Armenian language. Yet your knowledge of Armenian is impressive. You are able to hold  conversations in literary Armenian on various topics. How did you reach this level of fluency, and what advice would you give to those who wish to learn Armenian?

Speaking Armenian fluently came from a deep, heartfelt wish to understand my husband and his culture more intimately. I wanted to communicate with him in a way that felt natural and true to who he is. I grew up learning languages and through them, I was enriched by many different cultures and ways of thinking. I fell in love with the Armenian language: its graceful letters, its unique soul, and specially, with the tenderness with which my husband, his family, and my teacher shared it with me.

How do your children, growing up in a multilingual environment, manage the issue of languages?

From the beginning, my husband spoke to them in Armenian and I spoke to them in Spanish. Children need context to use a language, and this is how we’ve naturally kept both alive at home.

The ballet scholar Hasmik Markosyan has written: “We Armenians respond very emotionally to Spanish dances. It may be the temperament, or the raw emotions, or the energizing rhythm, but the traditional Armenian fascination with Spanish folklore doesn’t fade.” Do you agree that Armenians and Spaniards have similar temperaments?

Absolutely. We share a deep sense of family, warmth, and emotional expressiveness. But more than anything, we share what Federico García Lorca — and my own culture — call duende (soul, a heightened state of emotion, expression, and heart). Lorca’s duende is a cry for authentic art, a fierce courage in the face of love, loss, and mortality. Though rooted in Andalusian soul and flamenco, its essence transcends borders — emerging wherever art rises from the depths of human struggle.

And isn’t that profoundly Armenian, too?

Oh yes! I’ve attended many of Sergey Khachatryan’s concerts. The first time I heard him perform in Yerevan, tears of emotion filled my eyes. The second time was in Detroit, in a mostly non-Armenian setting, and they were tears of pride. Over the years, does he still manage to move you emotionally? And in general, what is Sergey Khachatryan like at home?

Sergey performs every concert as if it were his last, making sure to space them out so he can be fully present — physically, emotionally, and spiritually. His approach to life inspires me deeply. At home, he is a hands-on father who cares deeply for our children and stays closely connected to our family’s needs and growth. He does his best to be involved while also giving his all to his art. We’re truly fortunate to have him as both a father and a husband.

And finally, what would you like to wish Armenian music lovers, young parents, and non-Armenians married to Armenians?

My wish for them is to remain ever curious, ever evolving — bold in exploring the depths of their own being and the world that surrounds them. Though our time may seem fleeting, there is a vast expanse within those moments to learn, to grow, to give, and to weave beauty into life.

