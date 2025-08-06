  TOP STORIES WEEK   32
 

Johnny G. Melikian
Armenia & KarabakhInternationalOpinion

Pashinyan-Aliev-Trump Meeting in Washington: A Diplomatic Milestone or a Showpiece?

by
The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
117
0

By Johnny Melikyan

Special to the Mirror-Spectator

As Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev prepare to meet at the White House at the invitation of U.S. President Donald Trump, the South Caucasus once again finds itself at the center of international diplomacy. The upcoming trilateral summit offers hope, but also raises questions about substance versus symbolism.

Memorandum or Peace Deal?

The Washington summit is expected to feature separate bilateral meetings between President Trump and the leaders of Armenia and Azerbaijan, followed by a trilateral session. The most likely outcome remains the signing of a memorandum of understanding – essentially a political declaration reaffirming both sides’ commitment to the peace process. While it may allow Trump to claim a diplomatic win and bolster his narrative as a peacemaker, perhaps even renewing ambitions for a Nobel Peace Prize, it would do little to alter the dynamics on the ground.

Still, even a symbolic gesture could carry weight in the current fragile diplomatic environment. For Armenia, a public recommitment to talks under US mediation could help anchor the negotiation track and safeguard the progress made in recent months. It would place international visibility on Baku’s reluctance to finalize a deal without imposing last-minute preconditions, which is an issue that has stalled the peace agenda more than once. In this context, a memorandum would not be a breakthrough, but it would be a useful checkpoint and confidence-building measure on the path to a comprehensive agreement.

A more significant, but far less certain outcome would be the pre-signing of an actual peace agreement. Such a development would be a landmark for Armenia, bringing it closer to a post-conflict regional order and restoring some predictability to its national security outlook. For Azerbaijan, in both of the aforementioned scenarios, aside from a “step forward” to peace, signing a document will also pave the way toward deeper strategic alignment with Washington. Specifically, it might position Baku to join the Abraham Accords – a network of US-brokered normalization deals in the Middle East, thus boosting its regional influence and strengthening ties with key American allies like Israel and the Gulf states. Such a development would not only elevate Azerbaijan’s diplomatic profile but could also signal Washington’s intent to recalibrate its presence in the South Caucasus.

In either case, Washington’s role is not just that of a host, but a broker with leverage. Turning symbolic diplomacy into sustainable peace will depend on how far it is willing to push both parties, especially on issues that remain unresolved, such as border demarcation, communication links, and the fate of Armenian prisoners still held in Azerbaijan.

The ‘Corridor Question’ and the 100-Year Lease

One of the most controversial issues likely to surface is the proposed transit route linking Azerbaijan to Nakhichevan through Armenia’s Syunik province – commonly referred to as the “Syunik road,” or, as Baku calls it, the so-called “Zangezur Corridor.” Azerbaijan’s terminology is unacceptable to Armenia, as it implies extraterritorial control and carries anti-Armenian historical and political connotations, echoing expansionist narratives. Yerevan instead speaks of a “Syunik road,” integrated within Armenia’s national infrastructure and under its full sovereignty.

US Ambassador to Turkey Tom Barrack recently floated the idea of a “100-year lease of a 32 km. road segment through Armenian territory.” “Azerbaijan and Armenia are arguing over 32 km. of road for over a decade,” Barrack said. “So… America steps in… Give us 32 km. of road on a hundred-year lease, and you can all share it.” The statement was met with a strong backlash in Armenia and raised alarm in Iran.

While not a formal US proposal, the comment sparked a political firestorm in Yerevan and Tehran alike. Armenian officials were quick to dismiss the idea. Press Secretary Nazeli Baghdasaryan emphasized that Armenian law prohibits leasing land for non-agricultural infrastructure to foreign entities, and that any extraterritorial control would violate national sovereignty.

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator

Iran also reacted strongly. Tehran is very sensitive to any foreign military or political presence near its borders and contacted Armenian officials directly to express concern. Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and National Security Council Secretary Ali Akbar Ahmadian made it clear that any external control or influence in the Syunik region would be seen as a threat to the stability of the region.

Ali Akbar Velayati, the senior advisor to Iran’s Supreme Leader on international affairs, also commented on X (formerly Twitter), saying: “Once again, certain countries who present themselves as stakeholders but ignore the interests of both their own nations and the region are pushing the so called “Zangezur Corridor” and trying to advance their illegal goals in the South Caucasus. I remind everyone: any government, whether from within or outside the region, that tries to repeat this already failed attempt will face a strong response from Iran.”

Armenia’s Position: Sovereignty, Jurisdiction, Reciprocity

Yerevan has made it clear that while it is open to unlocking regional transportation routes, it will only do so under the principles of its Crossroads of Peace initiative: sovereignty, jurisdiction, reciprocity, and equality. This stands in stark contrast to Baku’s demand for exclusive, uninterrupted access to Nakhichevan, coupled with its rejection of any Armenian or foreign oversight of the route.

In recent statements, Armenian lawmakers like Arman Yeghoyan have suggested that international operator models – common in logistics, airport, or railway management, could offer a compromise. These models would preserve Armenian sovereignty while allowing for neutral third-party involvement in technical operations. But this is a far cry from leasing land or allowing US jurisdiction over Armenian soil.

Azerbaijan’s Calculus

President Aliyev remains unyielding in his rhetoric. He has rejected foreign operators, Armenian border control, and any interpretation of the corridor that does not grant Azerbaijan de facto extraterritorial access. For Baku, the “corridor” logic is both a strategic objective and a political litmus test. The outcome of the talks may determine whether Azerbaijan pivots further toward the West or doubles down on a transactional relationship with Russia and Turkey.

Conclusion: Real Peace or Just Another PR Exercise?

The upcoming Washington summit has the potential to mark a serious shift in the South Caucasus peace process, or end up as just another well-rehearsed photo opportunity for headlines. The difference will depend entirely on whether real political substance is prioritized over diplomatic theater.

With US Secretary of State Marco Rubio taking an active role in this stage of the talks, expectations are understandably high. Rubio has spoken publicly about the strategic importance of the South Caucasus, and now his credibility, and Washington’s, rests on delivering tangible outcomes. This is not just about handshakes and joint statements. It’s about creating a peace mechanism that is balanced, mutually accepted, and enforceable in practice, not only on paper.

One issue that must not be ignored at this summit is the fate of Armenian prisoners of war and civilians still held in Azerbaijani custody. Despite repeated international calls, including from European institutions and human rights bodies, Baku continues to use detainees as political leverage. Their continued imprisonment is not just a legal or humanitarian matter, it is a direct obstacle to trust, reconciliation, and any sustainable peace. Washington, with its political influence over both Baku and Yerevan, could and should play a decisive role in bringing these people home. Releasing detainees would send a powerful signal that this process is not just about borders and maps, but about real human lives.

Moreover, if Washington wants to be seen as a serious and neutral mediator, it must avoid giving space to controversial or provocative ideas, such as corridor rhetoric, which directly threatens Armenia’s sovereignty and only deepens mistrust. Real peace can’t be built on unilateral demands or geopolitical bargaining at Armenia’s expense.

In short, this is the moment of truth. If the Washington summit produces a clear roadmap backed by mutual guarantees, confidence-building steps, and the political courage to solve sensitive issues like detainees and territorial rhetoric, then it may be remembered as a turning point. If not, it risks being seen, both in the region and internationally, as a missed opportunity dressed up in good PR.

The time for symbolic gestures has long passed and the people of Armenia, Azerbaijan, and the wider region deserve real peace – based on justice, dignity, and genuine security.

(Johnny Melikyan is political scientist and Senior Fellow at the Yerevan-based Orbeli Center for International Studies.)

