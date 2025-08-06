Pashinyan-Aliev-Trump Meeting in Washington: A Diplomatic Milestone or a Showpiece?

By Johnny Melikyan
Special to the Mirror-Spectator
As Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev prepare to meet at the White House at the invitation of U.S. President Donald Trump, the South Caucasus once again finds itself at the center of international diplomacy. The upcoming trilateral summit offers hope, but also raises questions about substance versus symbolism.
Memorandum or Peace Deal?
The Washington summit is expected to feature separate bilateral meetings between President Trump and the leaders of Armenia and Azerbaijan, followed by a trilateral session. The most likely outcome remains the signing of a memorandum of understanding – essentially a political declaration reaffirming both sides’ commitment to the peace process. While it may allow Trump to claim a diplomatic win and bolster his narrative as a peacemaker, perhaps even renewing ambitions for a Nobel Peace Prize, it would do little to alter the dynamics on the ground.
Still, even a symbolic gesture could carry weight in the current fragile diplomatic environment. For Armenia, a public recommitment to talks under US mediation could help anchor the negotiation track and safeguard the progress made in recent months. It would place international visibility on Baku’s reluctance to finalize a deal without imposing last-minute preconditions, which is an issue that has stalled the peace agenda more than once. In this context, a memorandum would not be a breakthrough, but it would be a useful checkpoint and confidence-building measure on the path to a comprehensive agreement.