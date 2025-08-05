Trump Said to Host Armenian, Azeri Leaders

YEREVAN (Azatutyun) — Armenia’s government pointedly declined to refute on Monday, August 4, a report saying that US President Donald Trump will meet with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev in Washington on Friday.

“Multiple sources confirm to me that Armenia and Azerbaijan are poised to announce their intention for peace later this week in Washington,” Alex Raufoglu, an Azerbaijani journalist based in the US capital, said in a post on X (the platform once known as Twitter), earlier in the day.

“Trump is expected to host both Nikol Pashinyan and Ilham Aliyev in the White House on Friday, sources tell me,” he wrote without giving further details.

There have been no official statements to that effect yet by the White House or the US State Department.

Pashinyan’s office said that it “can neither confirm nor deny” the information “at the moment.”

“At this point, as you know, we have not released any official statement, and we therefore ask you to consider the information about the visit [to Washington] confirmed only after the official statement,” it told the Armenpress news agency.