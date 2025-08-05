  TOP STORIES WEEK   32
 

Top Stories

Most read stories of the month
32

Week

Latest articles of the week
Russian humanitarian aid sent to the displaced Nagorno-Karabakh Armenian refugees (photo The Russian House)
Armenia & KarabakhInternational

Russia Sends 140 Tons of Humanitarian Aid to Karabakh Refugees in Armenia

by
The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
142
0

By Arshaluys Barseghyan

Russia has sent more than 140 tons of humanitarian aid to displaced Nagorno-Karabakh Armenians, which is intended to be provided to about 30,000 people.

The announcement of aid was made on Thursday, July 31, at a press briefing held at the Russian state-run media outlet Sputnik’s press center in Armenia. The aid is intended to be carried out within the framework of the ‘Russia is with you’ project implemented by Eurasia and Russian Humanitarian Mission civil society organizations, under the auspices of the Russian House (Rossotrudnichestvo).

The “main mission” of the Russian House, according to their website, is “to strengthen Russia’s humanitarian influence in the world,” with countries of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) being their priority area for their activities. As with other Russian government organizations, it was sanctioned by the EU after the full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022. It has also been accused of being a hub for espionage and other nefarious activities.

The aid package includes food and personal hygiene items, as well as additional kits for families with young children, which includes baby food and care products.

The primary target group are vulnerable people, such as families with many children, families that lost their breadwinners during the conflict, families with disabled people, and single elderly people.

Get the Mirror in your inbox:

The aid will be handed over starting from August from distribution points operating in various locations in Armenia and with the help of volunteers. The aid will be delivered to the houses of people in case they are unable to travel to the set distribution points.

Arseny Pronin, the head of the Russian Humanitarian Mission in Armenia, said during the briefing that his organization had been involved in the humanitarian aid mission since 2020 — the year in when Armenia lost the Second Nagorno-Karabakh War, with a portion of the region remaining under Armenian control at that time, with the presence of Russian peacekeepers. The situation remained relatively static until September 2023, when Azerbaijan launched its last offensive. At that time, virtually the entire Armenian population fled the region within a week.

In turn, Alena Arshinova, a Russian MP and chair of the Council of Eurasia, noted that the aid was also provided with the cooperation of the Russian Foreign Ministry.

According to News.am, Arshinova said that similar humanitarian initiatives provide not only aid, but also build bridges of trust.

The news of the aid first appeared in late May, when Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova announced in her press briefing on 27 May about “a major new humanitarian initiative.”

At the time, she also noted that the Russian Humanitarian Mission, after the displacement of Nagorno-Karabakh Armenians in October 2023, provided “six tons of food and personal hygiene items” to the refugees.

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator

The aid comes as Armenia and Russia continue to have disagreements regarding a number of issues, however the relations have shown signs of improvement in the recent months, which saw high level contacts and visits from both sides.

Previously, a freefall started as Armenia accused Russia and its Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) of inaction in the face of Azerbaijani attacks on Armenia in 2021 and 2022.

(This article originally appeared on the website www.oc-media.org on August 1.)

SHARE
Previous Trump Said to Host Armenian, Azeri Leaders
Next Armenian Government Reportedly Pays $6 Million for Jennifer Lopez Concert
Discover more cities:
ArmeniaArtsakhRussia
Get the Mirror-Spectator Weekly in your inbox:
Facebook Twitter
Copyright © 2021 — The Armenian Mirror-Spectator. All Rights Reserved.