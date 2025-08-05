Russia Sends 140 Tons of Humanitarian Aid to Karabakh Refugees in Armenia

By Arshaluys Barseghyan

Russia has sent more than 140 tons of humanitarian aid to displaced Nagorno-Karabakh Armenians, which is intended to be provided to about 30,000 people.

The announcement of aid was made on Thursday, July 31, at a press briefing held at the Russian state-run media outlet Sputnik’s press center in Armenia. The aid is intended to be carried out within the framework of the ‘Russia is with you’ project implemented by Eurasia and Russian Humanitarian Mission civil society organizations, under the auspices of the Russian House (Rossotrudnichestvo).

The “main mission” of the Russian House, according to their website, is “to strengthen Russia’s humanitarian influence in the world,” with countries of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) being their priority area for their activities. As with other Russian government organizations, it was sanctioned by the EU after the full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022. It has also been accused of being a hub for espionage and other nefarious activities.

The aid package includes food and personal hygiene items, as well as additional kits for families with young children, which includes baby food and care products.

The primary target group are vulnerable people, such as families with many children, families that lost their breadwinners during the conflict, families with disabled people, and single elderly people.