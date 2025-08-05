  TOP STORIES WEEK   32
 

From left, Grigori Balasanyan, Maria Aristakesyan, and David Ju (photo Aram Arkun)
Armenia & KarabakhArts & CultureCommunity

Cellist Aristakesyan and Co. Entrance at Berklee Concert

by
Aram Arkun
125
0

BOSTON — Cellist Maria Aristakesyan of Armenia, with Grigori Balasanyan on the keyboards and three other Berklee School of Music students, charmed an early evening audience at a celebration of Armenian culture and music and fundraiser organized by Berklee’s Armenian Scholarship Fund on July 30.

Four of the band members

Aristakesyan is enrolled in Berklee’s five-week Aspire Summer Program. In Armenia, she studies at the Yerevan State Conservatory. She put together the band in about only three weeks after having just met the other members.

The band performing

In addition, she performs with the Armenian National Philharmonic Orchestra. She has collaborated with acclaimed artists such as Sergey Khachatryan, Yuja Wang, Lucas Debargue, Alban Gerhardt, Tigran Suchyan, Norayr Kartashyan, and Augustin Hadelich.

From left, Grigori Balasanyan, Maria Aristakesyan, David Ju, and Riccardo Quell de Riso Paparo (photo Aram Arkun)

Maria’s first band, Artsakhikner, explored musical fusion, and she has since performed with the Dialog Music Project and Menua Band at Göteborgs Konserthus in Sweden. She has recorded and performed with the Artsakh State Jazz Orchestra and Three Bottles of Wine, as well as Artyom Manukyan, Arto Tunçboyacıyan and members of Roby Lakatos’s group.

Balasanyan, a composer and pianist originally from Armenia, just graduated from Boston Conservatory at Berklee, where he was the student commencement speaker, and is about to start his master’s program there in the fall. His first opera, “Silent Tears,” became one of the few fully-staged student operas in the history of the conservatory, and tells the story of a 13-year-old Armenian girl he met during the 2020 war in Armenia.

The other performers are, like Aristakesyan, in the Aspire program, including vocalist Aimilia Chalkia from Greece, David Ju on the electric guitar from Australia and percussionist Riccardo Quell de Riso Paparo of Italy.

The group performed five pieces, starting with a free improvisation based on Armenian intonations. The second piece was Ashnan Kisher, a dance-song from the Shadakh region of Van, followed by Khio-Khane, a traditional Armenian work song from the Van region, and the concert concluded with Nor Hars Ellim, a dance song from the Hamshen.

All the pieces were arranged for the group of five performers, and each of the latter had a solo.

Ginny Fordham (photo Aram Arkun)

Berklee Senior Director of Major Gifts and Campaign Planning Ginny Fordham welcomed guests at the start of the program and explained that Berklee alumna Christina Azarian, jazz pianist and composer Tigran Hamasyan and former president Roger Brown of Berklee had the idea of raising money to bring Armenian students to Berklee for a five-week summer program and so founded the Armenian Scholarship Fund at Berklee in 2017.

Maria Aristakesyan, left, with Christina Azarian

Azarian then recalled how she and Hamasyan, who was then visiting Berklee, thought that there should be more Armenians benefiting from the exposure at Berklee. At the time, she was the only Armenian on campus, while her father David Azarian, a jazz pianist, had come to the US from Soviet Armenia many years earlier and had taught at the campus.

Azarian observed that Aristakesyan was the fourth student they had brought to the summer program and every time the new student exemplifies the virtues of the scholarship. She encouraged support for the next round of students, and presented a video by Hamasyan, who praised Aristakesyan.

Dr. David Bogen (photo Aram Arkun)

Dr. David Bogen, Berklee’s executive vice president for academic affairs and provost, stated that Berklee has a strong Armenian connection, not just to Hamasyan but also a longstanding relationship with the Zildjians of cymbal fame. In addition, many Armenian musicians have visited and performed at Berklee.

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator

Bogen pointed out that the Scholarship Fund was established to honor Christina’s father, the late David Azarian. He read from the official statement of the fund that it had “the mission of raising scholarship funds for talented students who are financially and academically deserving, and who possess a broad and meaningful understanding of Armenian history and culture with the potential to make a significant contribution to society through music.”

Currently, he said that it has raised over $42,000. A silent auction of a painting of Aristakesyan by artist Masha Keryan and tickets to Hamasyan’s upcoming show next March took place as part of the effort to support the fund.

Maria Aristakesyan (photo Aram Arkun)

At the end of the event, Aristakesyan expressed her gratitude to everyone who made it possible for her to be at Berklee.

To support Berklee’s Armenian Scholarship Fund, go to https://www.berklee.edu/giving/active-scholarship-initiatives and note that it is for this fund. Checks may be sent to Berklee, P.O. Box 24231, New York, NY 10087-4231, with Armenian Scholarship Fund written in the check memo.

