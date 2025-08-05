  TOP STORIES WEEK   32
 

Jennifer Lopez in her official poster for the Up All Night Tour (Official image)
Armenia & KarabakhInternational

Armenian Government Reportedly Pays $6 Million for Jennifer Lopez Concert

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
YEREVAN (Combined Sources) — Two years after controversially allocating $6 million for US rapper Snoop Dogg’s concert in Yerevan, Armenia’s government is spending the same amount of money on American pop singer Jennifer Lopez’s show in the Armenian capital.

Lopez performed at Yerevan’s Republican Stadium on Sunday, August 3, as part of her ongoing “Up All Night” concert tour. Tickets for the concert cost from 25,000 to 180,000 drams ($65-$468).

Although the concert was announced this spring, it was not until July 31 that the Armenian government admitted financing it and released details of the funding, which is very large by Armenian standards. That includes a performance fee of $2.6 million to be paid to the 56-year-old pop star.

The government said that it is the same sum which it provided for Snoop Dogg’s concert and then reclaimed due to its cancellation.

The rapper’s show was originally scheduled for September 23, 2023. It was canceled two days after Azerbaijan launched on September 19, 2023 a military offensive in Nagorno-Karabakh that forced the region’s entire population to flee to Armenia.

Despite that, Snoop Dogg and his production team received at the time a performance fee of about $3 million. An Armenian official said in February that the rapper had returned the money.

The rest of it was paid to the Armenian organizer of the open-air concert, a little-known company called Doping Space. The latter was hired for organizing Lopez’s Yerevan concert as well, a fact which was also disclosed only on July 31.

The government spending on the concerts exceeds the annual budgets of most rural communities of Armenia. Critics condemned it in 2023 as reckless extravagance aimed at distracting Armenians from grave national security problems facing their country. Government officials insisted that the money is worth it because Snoop Dogg will raise Armenia’s international profile and attract thousands of foreign tourists.

The money for the failed concert was allocated from a special Ministry of Education fund designed to promote music and arts with a “national basis.” The ministry never explained how this relates to the American rapper who has had a history of using drugs.

Musical Tourists

On August 2, the government announced that thousands of people had arrived in the country from other nations  to attend the August 3 concert.

Doping Space, the organizer of the concert, said that the number of foreigners alone attending the concert was 15,000.

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator

“That’s why hotels are sold out in Yerevan for the coming days. Some of the guests arriving in Armenia have been accommodating in hotels in Tsaghkadzor and Sevan. There’s a large flow of visitors coming to Armenia in the Bagratashen checkpoint, which has caused congestions,” organizers said.

Minister of economy Gevorg Papoyan in a post on Facebook concurred, adding that the visitors have brought in huge sums of money.

“In 2024, the Ministry of Economy publicized the ‘visit study’ of the Italian-Armenian consortium, according to which those who have a tour package spend an average of $888 when coming to Armenia. Therefore, based on this study, we can claim that for the $6 million spent on this concert, we have received more than $13.3 million. Moreover, this does not include many other results, such as, for example, the effects resulting from the country’s publicity. I think it would be great if there were several performances by such stars in Armenia every year,” added Papoyan.

(Stories from Azatutyun, Armenpress and News.am were used to compile this report.)

