Armenian Government Reportedly Pays $6 Million for Jennifer Lopez Concert

YEREVAN (Combined Sources) — Two years after controversially allocating $6 million for US rapper Snoop Dogg’s concert in Yerevan, Armenia’s government is spending the same amount of money on American pop singer Jennifer Lopez’s show in the Armenian capital.

Lopez performed at Yerevan’s Republican Stadium on Sunday, August 3, as part of her ongoing “Up All Night” concert tour. Tickets for the concert cost from 25,000 to 180,000 drams ($65-$468).

Although the concert was announced this spring, it was not until July 31 that the Armenian government admitted financing it and released details of the funding, which is very large by Armenian standards. That includes a performance fee of $2.6 million to be paid to the 56-year-old pop star.

The government said that it is the same sum which it provided for Snoop Dogg’s concert and then reclaimed due to its cancellation.

The rapper’s show was originally scheduled for September 23, 2023. It was canceled two days after Azerbaijan launched on September 19, 2023 a military offensive in Nagorno-Karabakh that forced the region’s entire population to flee to Armenia.

Despite that, Snoop Dogg and his production team received at the time a performance fee of about $3 million. An Armenian official said in February that the rapper had returned the money.