In Thessaloniki, Armenians, Like Jews, Keep Their Culture Alive

What keeps the community together is religion. Armenian cultural life revolves around the Armenian Apostolic Church, a denomination that dates from the year 301 CE, when Armenia became the first country to adopt Christianity as its official religion.

For more than 120 years, the focal point of community life here has been the Armenian Orthodox Church of the Virgin Mary, located on Dialeti Street less than a mile from the Jewish Museum of Thessaloniki. In 1888, the community purchased land for the church, which was designed by the renowned Italian architect Vitaliano Poselli.

Inaugurated in 1903, the church is a single-aisle basilica with a vaulted roof, and a three-story bell tower topped by a square pyramid. The church survived the great fire of 1917, which sadly decimated most of the city, including its historic Jewish quarter.

Agkop Kasparian is president of the Armenian Community of Thessaloniki. He said that about 5,000 Armenians live in Thessaloniki, of which 1,000 are from the older established group; the rest came after 1991. Among other things, the community supports an Armenian school that offers language and history classes to some 100 students each Saturday.

“Our interest is to preserve our traditions, language and identity, and to support the Armenian state, and to stand strong in the difficult international environment,” he said. “We do this through cultural activities, dance groups, musical events and fundraising.”

Ties to their ancestral homeland are paramount among the Armenians here.

Although he no longer has family in Armenia, Kasparian has been there several times. His first visit was in 1991 — shortly after Armenia’s independence—to accompany a plane carrying 40 tons of aid for families displaced by a catastrophic earthquake three years earlier. He went again in 1993 with Foreign Ministry officials to help acquire the building that now houses the Greek Embassy in Yerevan.

In total, about 50,000 Armenians live in Greece today, according to Dagazian.

“Being a Christian in another Christian country, it’s much easier to assimilate after four or five generations,” he said. “In the case of Jews, having a different religion is what keeps your community isolated from the others. This actually presents a threat, in that right now, the rate of mixed marriages between Greeks and Armenians is 95%, which means that in a few generations, our kids will be Hellenized.”

Despite his deep respect for Judaism and admiration for the modern state of Israel, Dagazian is disappointed with the behavior of some ultra-Orthodox Jews who have lately humiliated priests and even spit on them in the Old City of Jerusalem.

“The attitudes of these Jews do not correspond to the values of the Talmud or the Jewish religion,” he said. “They are targeting mostly us simply because we are the only Christians living there. The presence of all the other Christian denominations in the Holy Land consists mostly of just clergy are just priests, but in our case, ethnic Armenians form a solid ethnic majority that has been living there for 1,700 years continuously and uninterruptedly.”

Dagazian noted that in some ways, it was the genocide perpetrated by the Ottoman Turks against the Armenians that made the Holocaust possible. He cited a 1939 speech by Adolf Hitler, who justified his plan to exterminate the Jews with the comment: “Who, after all, remembers the annihilation of the Armenians?”

This, he said, is why global recognition of what really happened to his ancestors is so important.

“We feel so close to the Jewish community because we have experienced similar tragedies, and we face similar challenges as well,” he said. “This threat of assimilation is something we both face — not only now, but through the ages, especially the Jews, because they have been 2,000 years away from their motherland, but also the Armenians. Since Byzantine times we have been relocating to other territories. That’s why I believe we are the only ones who can really understand what it means to be a Jew — but more importantly, remain a Jew — in the diaspora.”