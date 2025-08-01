In Thessaloniki, Armenians, Like Jews, Keep Their Culture Alive

By Larry Luxner
THESSALONIKI, Greece — Fronting the Mediterranean Sea in this bustling Greek port stands a haunting monument to the city’s roughly 50,000 Jews who were rounded up by the Nazis in 1943 and deported to Auschwitz. Each year on Holocaust Remembrance Day, local dignitaries and Jewish leaders make speeches and lay wreaths at the monument in their memory.
One of those dignitaries is Akis Dagazian, Armenia’s honorary consul in Salonika (also known as Thessaloniki). He says the ethnic Armenian presence in this ancient city dates back to the Byzantine era, while the Jewish presence goes back even further, to Roman times. And like the Jews, the Armenians have long dominated commerce and trade, and have excelled in professions such as law and medicine.
Sadly, the Armenians share something else with their Jewish brethren: the collective trauma of a genocide 110 years ago that is still often dismissed as a consequence of the First World War.
“This is the recent official Turkish narrative. At least they admit something happened in 1915,” Dagazian said over breakfast Tuesday, July 29, at the waterfront Café Mazu, a few blocks from the Holocaust memorial. “According to Ottoman statistics, before the Balkan wars, more than two million Armenians were living in the Ottoman Empire. Now there are only 50,000. I want someone to tell me what happened to the rest of them.”
By most accounts, the Ottoman Turks are believed to have killed about 1.5 million Christian Armenians during World War I. Romania was among the first countries to welcome Armenian refugees after the genocide, but for economic and strategic reasons, Romania — like Israel — has yet to officially recognize that genocide.