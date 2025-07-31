When Power Mocks Peace: A Lament for Truth and Justice

…the struggle of man against power is the struggle of memory against forgetting — Milan Kundera
By Hrayr S. Karagueuzian, PhD
When Alfred Nobel invented dynamite in 1867 he felt so guilty about the devastating military applications that he created the Peace Prize to atone. Ironically, the prize has returned to explosives, this time, however, in rhetorical form. There are moments in history that seem scripted by satire, so bizarre, so deeply ironic, that they defy belief.
We now are facing such a moment. A war criminal, Prime Minister of Israel Benjamin Netanyahu, nominating a convicted felon, the U.S. President Donald J. Trump, for the Nobel Peace Prize is not the plot of a dystopian mockery, it is a grotesque reality unfolding before our eyes. This act is not merely absurd; it is an unambiguous assault on decency orchestrated by individuals wielding immense political power with impunity.
When those who preside over war and corruption begin to redefine peace and justice in their own image, it signals a deeper, more insidious decay: the collapse of truth under the weight of unchecked authority. What is truly shocking however, is not just that such a nomination was made, but that it barely registers as shocking anymore.
Our institutions, once guardians of moral clarity, now stand silently complicit, numbed by the normalization of the grotesque.