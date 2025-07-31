  TOP STORIES WEEK   31
 

The "Zangezur Corridor" route Azerbaijan seeks (APA.az graphic)
Armenia & KarabakhInternational

US Lease of Corridor For Azerbaijan ‘Unacceptable to Armenia’

by
The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
155
0

YEREVAN (Azatutyun) — The Armenian government has turned down a US proposal to lease a land corridor that would connect Azerbaijan to its Nakhichevan exclave through Armenia, according to a senior lawmaker allied to Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, on July 24.

The US ambassador to Turkey, Thomas Barrack, revealed on July 11 that Washington offered a 100-year lease on the would-be transport link in a bid to facilitate a peace deal between the two South Caucasus nations. Pashinyan’s press secretary, Nazeli Baghdasarian, ruled out such a possibility on July 14, arguing that Armenian law allows only the lease of agricultural land for farming or grazing purposes.

However, Pashinyan seemed open to the idea when he commented on it during a news conference held two days later.

“Under our legislation… this is called a construction permit,” he said. “And under certain conditions, investments granted under this right to build remain or become the property of the Republic of Armenia after the expiration of a contract.”

Arman Yeghoyan, the pro-government chairman of the Armenian parliamentary committee on European integration, raised more questions about Yerevan’s stance in an interview with Factor.am late on July 24.

“The Americans had such an idea but it was not acceptable to us … because we saw a danger of ceding our sovereignty there,” Yeghoyan said, adding that it is therefore not on the agenda of Armenian-Azerbaijani negotiations.

The proposed lease is understood to be part of a US proposal to have an American company run the transport corridor to Nakhichevan passing through Armenia’s strategic Syunik region. Pashinyan, who met with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev on July 10, indicated on July 16 that he is ready to agree to such an arrangement.

Armenian opposition groups have expressed serious concern over the US proposal. They say it would undermine Armenian sovereignty over Syunik, the only Armenian province bordering Iran.

Aliyev again demanded late last week that the transit of people and cargo through Syunik be exempted from Armenian border controls. Pashinyan’s spokeswoman rejected the demand on Monday, calling it a “hidden territorial claim against Armenia.”

Opposition leaders downplayed her reaction. They stood by their claims that Pashinyan has agreed to open an extraterritorial land corridor for Azerbaijan.

Iran Also Signals Opposition To US Offer

Iran has indicated its strong opposition to the US proposal to have an American company run a transport corridor to Azerbaijan’s Nakhichevan exclave that would pass through Armenia’s Syunik region bordering the Islamic Republic.

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator

Commenting on possible Armenian-Azerbaijani transport links, the Iranian Foreign Ministry repeated on Monday, July 28, Tehran’s warnings against the presence of “extra-regional” powers in the South Caucasus.

“Rumors about the participation of extra-regional countries were rejected by regional actors,” the ministry spokesman, Esmaeil Baghaei, was quoted by the ISNA news agency as saying. “However, Iran is closely monitoring this issue and is in close contact with both countries.”

Echoing regular statements by Iranian leaders, Baghaei rejected any arrangement that would change Armenia’s borders or regional “geopolitics.” He thus reaffirmed Iran’s strong opposition to an extraterritorial land corridor to Nakhichevan sought by Azerbaijan as well as Turkey.

A top adviser to Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei claimed over the weekend that the United States is behind the Azerbaijani demands for the so-called “Zangezur corridor.”

“The main goal is to weaken the Resistance Axis, sever Iran’s link with the Caucasus, and impose a land blockade on Iran and Russia in the region’s south,” Ali Akbar Velayati said in a speech quoted by another Iranian news agency, Tasnim.

“This project is not only part of America’s strategy to shift pressure from Ukraine to the Caucasus but is also supported by NATO and certain pan-Turkist movements,” Velayati said, adding that Iran will thwart it with its “policy of active prevention, rather than passive reaction.”

Speaking at a July 16 news conference, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan confirmed that the US has suggested that the transit of people and cargo through Syunik be administered by a US company. He signaled readiness to accept such an arrangement which is understood to involve a 100-year US lease on the Syunik corridor. Pashinyan and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian as well as senior Armenian and Iranian security officials spoke by phone in the following days.

The Russian Foreign Ministry criticized the US proposal on July 24, saying that it is part of the West’s continuing efforts to sideline Russia and Iran. The criticism came as Pashinyan met with Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin on the sidelines of a conference held in Siberia.

Just hours after those talks, a senior lawmaker from Armenia’s ruling party said that Yerevan has rejected the US offer to lease the Armenian transit routes for Nakhichevan “because we saw a danger of ceding our sovereignty there.”

