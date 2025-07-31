  TOP STORIES WEEK   31
 

Top Stories

Most read stories of the month
31

Week

Latest articles of the week
Narek Spartakyan
Armenia & KarabakhInternational

Armenian Honorary Consul Fired After Defending Church

by
The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
69
0

By Ruzanna Stepanian

YEREVAN (Azatutyun) — An Armenian honorary consul in Russia has reportedly been sacked after criticizing Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s ongoing campaign against the Armenian Apostolic Church and the resulting arrest of billionaire Samvel Karapetyan.

The consul, Narek Spartakyan, has held the position in the Russian city of Yekaterinburg since 2018. Armenia’s Foreign Ministry on Tuesday, July 29,  did not deny his dismissal reported by a Russian news website, Ura.ru.

“I consider any actions against the Armenian Apostolic Church, an important foundation of the spiritual unity of all Armenians, unacceptable,” the publication quoted Spartakyan as saying on Monday.

The 35-year-old also heaped praise on Karapetyan, who was arrested on June 18 hours after condemning Pashinyan’s efforts to depose the supreme head of the Armenian Church, Catholicos Karekin II, and other senior clerics.

The tycoon, who has mainly lived in Russia since the early 1990s, is facing a string of criminal charges, including a call for a violent overthrow of the government. He rejects the accusations as politically motivated.

Get the Mirror in your inbox:

Vahagn Aleksanian, a deputy chairman of Pashinyan’s Civil Contract party, appeared to confirm the Russian report.

“In my view, an honorary consul has no right to speak out against policies of the elected authorities of Armenia or actions of Armenia’s law-enforcement bodies,” Aleksanian told RFE/RL’s Armenian Service.

Pashinyan has been pressuring Karekin to resign, saying that the latter had fathered a child in breach of his vows of celibacy. His detractors say that he is simply trying to please Azerbaijan and/or neutralize a key source of opposition to his unilateral concessions to Armenia’s arch-foe.

In a July 20 appeal to his supporters, Pashinyan pledged to “free” the Echmiadzin seat of the Catholicos, which is part of the town of Vagharshapat, from Karekin. He said they should gear up for a rally in Vagharshapat’s central square adjacent to the church’s Mother See.

The gathering did not take place last week, contrary to predictions made by some media outlets and opposition figures. Pashinyan has not yet set a date for it.

Karekin’s office accused Pashinyan on July 21 of planning a violent attack on the Mother See. Armenian opposition groups condemned Pashinyan’s declared plans in even stronger terms. They also urged their supporters to be ready to rush to Echmiadzin and protect the Catholicos.

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator

Pashinyan has made no further social media posts against the church’s top clergy in the last few days. Aleksanian insisted that the prime minister has not abandoned his plans to “liberate” the historic church headquarters.

SHARE
Previous When Power Mocks Peace: A Lament for Truth and Justice
Next Baykar Tests Drone Flights near Armenia Border
Discover more cities:
ArmeniaRussia
Get the Mirror-Spectator Weekly in your inbox:
Facebook Twitter
Copyright © 2021 — The Armenian Mirror-Spectator. All Rights Reserved.