Armenian Honorary Consul Fired After Defending Church

By Ruzanna Stepanian

YEREVAN (Azatutyun) — An Armenian honorary consul in Russia has reportedly been sacked after criticizing Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s ongoing campaign against the Armenian Apostolic Church and the resulting arrest of billionaire Samvel Karapetyan.

The consul, Narek Spartakyan, has held the position in the Russian city of Yekaterinburg since 2018. Armenia’s Foreign Ministry on Tuesday, July 29, did not deny his dismissal reported by a Russian news website, Ura.ru.

“I consider any actions against the Armenian Apostolic Church, an important foundation of the spiritual unity of all Armenians, unacceptable,” the publication quoted Spartakyan as saying on Monday.

The 35-year-old also heaped praise on Karapetyan, who was arrested on June 18 hours after condemning Pashinyan’s efforts to depose the supreme head of the Armenian Church, Catholicos Karekin II, and other senior clerics.

The tycoon, who has mainly lived in Russia since the early 1990s, is facing a string of criminal charges, including a call for a violent overthrow of the government. He rejects the accusations as politically motivated.