Anti-Intellectualism In American Life: What Can Richard Hofstadter Teach Us Now?

By Prof. Peter Balakian

(Note by Peter Balakian: This op-ed focuses on American history and the current political situation, but it would be useful context for Armenian to make comparisons with other authoritarian societies. The MAGA movement would like to coerce Americans into spouting simplistic, inaccurate cliches about American history and its legacies. This hostility to higher education, knowledge production and critical thinking is what gives rise to the kind of state censorship by which authoritarian societies like Turkey are governed. In Turkey the government has succeeded, since its modern inception, in censoring critical thinking about large, essential issues that are crucial for societies to own in order to be realized democracies. In Turkey, as Armenians know well, critical thinking about the Turkish past is taboo; it is outlawed from public institutions, and so the accurate histories of the Armenian Genocide, the genocides of Greeks, Assyrians, and the violent oppression of the Kurds, to name a few, are criminalized. For decades Turkey, vying with China, has had one of the worst histories of jailing journalists and intellectuals than any country in the world. And, Armenians know well that the arrests and subsequent murders of more than two-hundred and fifty cultural leaders on April 24, 1915 is a big part of that history. If you don’t want to see the United States follow Turkey into this undemocratic world, then pay attention, speak out, find concrete ways to work to defend democracy and higher education.)

Some books written decades ago return to us, with a renewed relevance, in critical times. Richard Hofstadter’s Pulitzer Prize winning book of 1964 Anti-Intellectualism in American Life is one. The eminent American historian, who taught at Columbia University in the 1950s and 60s, analyzed a strain in American culture that can help us understand some of the underpinnings of Donald Trump’s assaults on higher education, intellectuals, culture, and free speech. Anti-intellectualism is more than a descriptive term, it’s a concept that Hofstadter developed having studied the roots of the “national disrespect of the mind.” His study was prompted by the virulent assaults on intellectuals, liberalism and higher education unleashed by Sen. Joseph McCarthy in the 1950s in his tyrannous, anti-communist crusade, in which he claimed “commies” were infiltrating the government (even President Eisenhower was suspect).

Hofstadter traced anti-intellectualism to the following sources: 1) evangelical religion with its disdain for modernity, science and rational thought, 2) pioneer individualism with its libertarian worship of practical skills and anti-institutionalism, and 3) businessman culture grounded in the practical life in pursuit of wealth and materialism. These strains have aligned primarily with the attitudes and political behavior of American conservatism and much of the Republican Party of the past hundred years.

In this world-view academics are seen as “anemic, priggish, effeminate; “Harvard professors” as “twisted-thinking intellectuals.” Elite universities are the breeding grounds for the “enemy from within,” and “rotten to the core.” Similar rhetoric was spewed by conservative legislators at the Congressional anti-Semitism hearings in December 2023 when they accused Harvard, University of Pennsylvania and MIT of being “illiberal sewers of bigotry,” “infected by moral rot,” and devoid of “Bible literacy.” Going after liberals in the ‘50s was the right wing’s response to the New Deal, and McCarthy’s “bullying and conspiracy theories” were welcomed by a segment of America because they satisfied a “craving for revenge against intellectual elites,” especially those new experts of the administrative state. Even though New Deal policies helped poor and rural populations, hostility toward intellectuals and East Coast Ivy Leaguers ran deep.

Trump’s weaponization of anti-Semitism and Diversity, Equality and Inclusion (DEI) panic to justify massive federal budget cuts do not mask his real goal: the destruction of knowledge producing institutions, critical thinking, free intellectual inquiry which are threats to his authoritarian efforts to destroy the rule of law and the Constitution. It is unprecedented. In his first months, President Trump’s assaults on universities, especially Harvard and Columbia, the Smithsonian museums, Library of Congress, National Education Association (NEA) and the National Endowment for the Humanities (NEH), Kennedy Center; the termination of the Department of Education, efforts to censor the press, media, and law firms; censoring facts about American history from slavery to climate science from the web sites of the Environmental Protection Agency, NEA, the National Institutes of Health, Smithsonian and banning books at the US military academy libraries make it clear that what Hofstadter saw as a malignant manifestation of embittered scapegoat hunting populist strains in our culture has now emerged with unprecedented political ferocity. This President’s disdain for critical thinking is tied to an ideological agenda. Anti-intellectualism fuels authoritarianism.