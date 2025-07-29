Wildfires in Nagorno-Karabakh Threaten Ancient Armenian Monastery and Other Historical Sites

By Arshaluys Barseghyan

Former Nagorno-Karabakh officials have warned that Amaras Monastery, home to the oldest Armenian school in Nagorno-Karabakh, as well as nearly 100 other historical and cultural monuments, are in danger because of wildfires that have been raging in the region.

“The Tigranakert Historical and Cultural Reserve, the Amaras Monastery Complex, as well as significant monuments located in the vicinity of the Talish community and a number of other settlements, have been caught in the fire’s spread zone,” the statement of the former Culture Ministry read.

Amaras, a medieval Armenian monastery and important religious and cultural site, was where the first Armenian school in the region was established by Mesrop Mashtots in the fifth century.

The former Cultural Ministry additionally published a map showing the spread of fires, crediting the NASA LANCE/FIRMS system.