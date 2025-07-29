Lawyer: Vardanyan Blamed for Alleged Crimes that Occurred When He Wasn’t in Nagorno-Karabakh

By Arshaluys Barseghyan

Following the latest court session of Russian–Armenian businessperson and billionaire Ruben Vardanyan in Azerbaijani military court, lawyer Siranush Sahakyan claimed that Vardanyan was being blamed for actions that occurred when he was not in Nagorno-Karabakh or held any state position.

The court session took place on Tuesday, July 22, during which a series of Azerbaijani citizens testified against Vardanyan.

According to coverage by Azerbaijani state media outlet Azertac, it was unclear when the events in question actually occurred. Azertac only noted that “victims and their legal heirs then testified about crimes committed during Armenia’s aggressive war and occupation.”

Moreover, the coverage only cited testimony, and did not show any people actually making the statements.

Azertac quoted several people, including Eynur Kazimov, legal heir of victim Anar Kazimov, who stated that “his brother was killed in the Lachin district by gunfire from remnants of Armenian armed forces and illegal Armenian armed groups.”