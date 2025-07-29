  TOP STORIES WEEK   31
 

Samvel sees the lion in his dream
Arts & Culture

In the Film ‘The Circus Lion,’ the Dream Becomes a Cage

by
The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
5
0

By Raffi Arkun

Special to the Mirror-Spectator

What do you do when the dream you’ve spent your whole life chasing turns out to be a cage? In an attempt to answer this question, Tigran Tovmasian takes on practically every role — writer, director, producer and actor — in his short film “The Circus Lion.” The somber film presents the story of a young wrestler named Samvel (“Sam”) while questioning ideals and ideas of masculinity, grief and purpose.

The Australian-born Tovmasian took on this cinematic challenge because, he said, “this story was burning inside me, and I needed to express it from every angle I could.” In his film, Tovmasian masterfully portrays the struggles of a young man coming of age.

The physical setting and monochromatic aspect of the film themselves silently convey meaning. The environment depicted reflects Tovmasian’s own journey of growing up in difficult socioeconomic circumstances to a family of Armenian immigrants in Western Sydney, and the music that plays throughout the film connects and immerses the audience in the story. The duduk’s warm, mournful sound and the dhol’s rhythmic feel, add an undeniably Armenian flavor, strengthening the film’s cultural authenticity and emotional depth. Tovmasian said he wanted the audience to feel as if it was “in the town with Sam, living through his daily struggles.”

The greatest of Sam’s struggles seems to be to fit in with his peers. Other youth can be seen enjoying parties, drinking away their sorrows while paradoxically remaining apathetic to those around them, yet Sam visibly responds differently. With discomfort evident on his face, Sam wanders through parties, only opening up when talking to Jasmine, a thoughtful, caring character. Samvel pursues her but she ultimately turns him down, after Samvel misreads a situation and goes in for a kiss.

Samvel and his friends look through a fence onto the circus

The burden of his emotional battles is portrayed through the absence of color. In addition, the use of black and white stands as a visual metaphor for the town’s dark, gritty, and colorless reality, starkly contrasting with the bright colors typically associated with Armenia.

A lion and a circus are the two main symbols of Samvel’s struggles in the film. The trapped circus lion represents wrestler Samvel’s current status, fenced in by his environment, trauma and unfulfilled potential. Thus, the lion imagery appears during Samvel’s dream after he is left sitting alone at a party, not even able to fit in with his own friends. Just as the lion can’t escape his isolation, Sam feels trapped and alone, without a tribe of his own. When Sam and a wrestling teammate later actually see a circus, the teammate exclaims, “Have you ever seen the difference between the eyes of a caged lion versus a lion in the wild? It’s pretty f****g tragic.”

Samvel is too afraid to break societal expectations around masculinity, perhaps like Tovmasian as a youngster, and so at first walks away from the attraction of the circus. Eventually, though, both he and Tovmasian find life-changing opportunities, with Samvel returning to the circus.

Tovmasian was able from a young age to channel his strength and ambition into acting, unlike Samvel who was held back initially by the shackles of societal expectations. Before Tovmasian left for the US at the age of 14 in 2015, he trained in the Meisner acting technique, which emphasizes natural responses and spontaneity, at the Actors Pulse in Sydney. In the United States, he was able to work with renowned actors such as Debby Ryan from “Jessie,” Paris Berelc from “Lab Rats: Elite Force,” and Josie Totah from “Spider-Man: Homecoming.” Upon returning to Australia, Tovmasian continued training and left high school to pursue acting full time.

After having performed in several stage pieces, commercials, film clips, and the TV mini-series “Greystanes,” he turned to the world of wrestling. Tigran and his older brother had trained and competed in judo tournaments from a young age, and Tigran was an international gold medalist and four-time national medal winner. Tigran switched to this new sport. With one year of training, Tigran rose to the level of state champion, birthing his desire to write “The Circus Lion” with the help of his mentor, Billy Milionis, who became the creative producer of the movie.

Tovmasian, like Samvel, didn’t perfectly fit into the social environment in Australia. Both of Tovmasian’s parents were born in Armenia and immigrated to Australia about 30 years ago. Consequently, Tovmasian and his brothers were born in Sydney, but raised with Armenian culture. In his youth, Tovmasian had certain cultural understandings and morals that did not align with Australian culture. There were many things in school that he found wrong, because he was raised to believe they were wrong. This led him to be isolated from his peers. Armenian was his first language, and the only language spoken at home, making him, he said, a slower learner in an English-language school.

Tovmasian stressed to the Mirror-Spectator that this film is not a cry for help or an exploitation of the difficulties of his life. He remains proud of the people that raised him, including both his family and people in the community. The film is based on true events which left both good and bad memories, but ultimately it is a work of art. Nevertheless, Tovmasian remarked that the desire to grow out of a dead-end town and escape family trauma through any means necessary are true to life. One major departure from real life events in the film is the death of Samvel’s father, as Tovmasian’s father is still alive.

A number of elements in the film besides the music reflect Tovmasian’s Armenian background. For example, Tovmasian said that family orientation in life is one of the most important things for many Armenians, including himself. This is displayed in the film through the significant mental and emotional impact Samvel’s lack of connection to his family has on him. Wrestling is also very popular in Armenia and Tovmasian said that he always wanted to train as a wrestler as his father did before him in order to connect to his Armenian roots. The film depicts Samvel’s religious faith, which Armenians are noted for. Samvel prays before he sleeps and he makes the sign of the cross before his wrestling match. Finally, Tovmasian notes that Armenians seem to have grit and tenacity passed down over the generations, and a real toughness that is reflected in Samvel’s restless drive – and this is evidenced also in Tovmasian’s restless drive to make this film.

Although a story set in Western Sydney, “The Circus Lionhas universal significance and should be viewed around the world. It has already been submitted to major international festivals including Sundance, an annual event showcasing independent films, and is currently in consideration for the AACTAs to become an official contender. The AACTAs, short for the Australian Academy of Cinema and Television Arts Awards, are considered the Australian counterparts of the Academy Awards for the US and the BAFTA awards for the UK.

 

