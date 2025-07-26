The Strategic Imperative of a France–Greece–Armenia–India Quadrilateral Format

Each of the other three participants brings strategic value and mutual reinforcement to the proposed format. France, as a major European military power with a global outlook, is seeking to project its influence across both the Eastern Mediterranean and the Indo-Pacific. Its deepening strategic partnership with India, one of the most robust North–South relationships in the world, includes arms exports, joint production projects of military hardware, and a shared Indo-Pacific strategy. Greece, for its part, has emerged as France’s closest partner in the Eastern Mediterranean. Over the past five years, the Greek military has modernized its arsenal by acquiring French-made Rafale fighter jets, Belharra frigates, and Exocet MM40 Block 3C anti-ship missiles. At the core of the Greek-French defense partnership lies the mutual defense clause outlined in the 2021 France-Greece Defense and Security Agreement. Greece has also expanded ties with India, including defense cooperation, naval exercises, and discussions over potential technology transfer and missile systems. Several of the Rafale fighter jets sold to Greece by France include electronic components manufactured by Indian defense firms, highlighting the already integrated nature of this emerging triangle. Both Armenia and Greece have also expressed strong interest in India’s Uttar Pradesh Defense Industrial Corridor (UPDIC), reinforcing the possibility of an extended defense industrial ecosystem.

The strategic benefits of this format are tangible for each participant. For Armenia, it represents the end of regional isolation and the decline of dependency on Russia, enabling its military modernization and strengthening its capacity to deter Azerbaijan. Even if Yerevan signs a peace treaty with Baku, it needs strong partnerships and military capabilities. For Greece, it opens a pathway to project itself as the EU’s and NATO’s strategic outpost in the Eastern Mediterranean, bolstering its efforts to counterbalance Turkish influence and enhance its role as a transit and defense hub between Europe and Asia. For India, the format supports its ambitions to expand westward, contain Pakistani and Chinese strategic outreach, reduce its reliance on Russian arms imports, and secure access to European markets. For France, the format consolidates its arms export leadership, secures access to India’s vast market, and reinforces its Indo-Pacific strategy while projecting influence across the Eastern Mediterranean and South Caucasus, two regions where Paris seeks to claim diplomatic relevance and counter Turkish and Russian presence.

Beyond defense, the rationale for this quadrilateral format is reinforced by its potential value to the European Union and the broader Western bloc.

First, it offers a rare and critical opportunity to anchor Armenia, a fragile democracy in a volatile neighborhood, more firmly within a democratic and pro-Western security architecture. This would mark a strategic setback for Russian, Iranian, and Chinese influence in the South Caucasus, where Western engagement has historically been limited.

Second, the format acts as a buffer against China’s strategic penetration into Eastern Europe, the Caucasus, the Middle East, and South Asia. Through infrastructure investments, connectivity projects, and defense diplomacy, Beijing has successfully established a strong presence in regions where Western influence has diminished. A France–Greece–Armenia–India quadrilateral format would not necessarily confront China, but it could offer a viable alternative.

Finally, this format presents substantial opportunities for investment and economic cooperation, particularly in the defense and energy sectors. France and India are already pursuing joint production models that could be expanded to include Greece and Armenia. Greece, with its strategic ports and infrastructure, offers a critical gateway for Indian industries to access European markets. Armenia, in turn, provides a fertile landscape for defense and high-tech investment, especially as it diversifies away from Russian suppliers and seeks technology transfers and localized production.