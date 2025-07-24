  TOP STORIES WEEK   30
 

Sofya Khandamirova
Armenia & KarabakhArts & CultureInternational

The Striking and Memorable Sofya Khandamirova

Artsvi Bakhchinyan
YEREVAN/MOSCOW — Russian theater and film actress Sofya Khandamirova (b. 1991, Moscow) confidently blends theatrical training with cinematic diversity. From an early age, she studied music and graduated from music school with a focus on piano. In 2013, she completed her studies at the Boris Shchukin Theatre Institute. From 2013 to 2015, she collaborated with the Stanislavsky Electrotheatre, playing striking roles in productions based on both classical and contemporary works. Her film debut came in 2014, followed by leading roles in “How to Divorce a Millionaire,” “Cossacks,” and others. In 2017, she portrayed Kitty Shcherbatskaya in Karen Shakhnazarov’s film “Anna Karenina: Vronsky’s Story.” Khandamirova frequently appears in modern melodramas and thrillers.

Dear Sofya, as an actress of the new generation, what do you think about the craft and art of acting in the 21st century?

I don’t think the craft of acting today is fundamentally different from what actors of older generations did, because the foundation is the same. I still work based on the principle: “from my soul to the soul of the viewer.” What’s changed, perhaps, is the pace, because the speed of work today on set, especially in serials, is completely different. And, of course, the quality of the material — the scripts. But that’s a separate conversation. It’s like a marathon: there’s little time, sometimes none at all for analysis or, even more so, rehearsal — and you have to juggle a lot of tasks internally.

But if you learn to work under such conditions and at that pace, you become a kind of universal soldier — nothing is beyond your reach! Of course, they don’t teach you that in theater schools. That only comes with experience.

The more often you go on set, the more this skill grows and solidifies. Quick reactions, fast information processing — that’s what develops.

Sofya Khandamirova’s Armenian and Spanish great-grandparents with their children

You have a very striking and memorable appearance. As we know, the beauty Elizabeth Taylor once played an unattractive woman — and did so brilliantly. Have you ever had to play such a character? If not, would you be willing to take on the challenge and transform into a woman considered unattractive?

You said it right — striking and memorable. I feel at ease with my appearance. My individuality is far from modern beauty standards. As one of my teachers once said: “Sonechka, you have a face from the past century!”

For me, the question isn’t even whether my character is beautiful or not — the main thing is whether the story and the character are interesting. I don’t want to play stupidity and primitiveness. Does the story have meaning? — that’s what matters most. I don’t get any joy from just being in front of a camera and reciting lines. I’ve already compromised with myself in that way once and realized that I wouldn’t last long doing that. I even considered leaving the profession. But I love cinema, so no more compromises.

You acted in the melodrama “Memory of the Wind,” a joint project of French, Turkish, and Georgian filmmakers. You were cast in one of the leading roles, in part thanks to your knowledge of Turkish. Could you tell us how you came to learn Turkish?

I didn’t know Turkish before joining the project. I was the only Russian on the set, and I learned Turkish from scratch. Interestingly, after almost three months, I could already understand and communicate fairly well in everyday Turkish. It was a remarkable experience. My character’s name was Mariem, and my great-grandmother was also named Mariem — Mariem Vaganovna Khandamirova. By the way, the director of the film, Özcan Alper, is a Turk of Armenian origin. He belongs to the Hemshin sub-ethnic group of Armenians. This film was fateful for me. I thank God for the experience. I now understand what big cinema means — and had the honor to be part of it.

By the way, the main character of the film is Aram, an Armenian living in Turkey in 1943. He is a poet and journalist. At the end of World War II, Aram is forced to flee his homeland to avoid execution. The film tells the story of events that Turkey would prefer to erase from its history. Aram heads toward Georgia, and along the way, memories return to him — of a past he once tried to forget forever.

Sofya Khandamirova

It’s said that you avoid publicity and rarely share details about your personal life. But today, I’d like to ask you to speak about your Armenian roots. The Khandamiryan family is a noble lineage from Artsakh. In Armenian cultural history, the Khandamiryan Theater in Shushi, founded in 1891 by Mkrtich Khandamiryan, is particularly well known. This European-style theater became a major cultural hub of the mountain town, welcoming touring troupes from Russia and Ukraine. Sadly, it was burned down in 1905 by Caucasian Tatars. Are you connected to this family?

I know that my great-great-grandfather, Vagan [Vahan] Fernandovich Khandamirov, lived and worked in Baku. He was a doctor. I even found in Baku’s archives the name of the street, the house number, and his consultation hours. In 1915, as my grandmother told me, they fled Baku. His wife’s name was Sofia. I was named after her. She was Spanish, and they met while studying in Germany. He studied medicine, and she was training as a pharmacist. Sofia’s father had pharmacies in Spain, and she had two sisters — three girls in the family, including my great-great-grandmother. I know that our relatives tried to find more information in the archives, but couldn’t. This is all I know from my grandmother’s stories. According to a relative, our Spanish ancestor’s name was Juan de Elorsa.

According to critics, your acting is noted for its inner restraint, expressiveness, and depth. Do you feel that your Armenian and Spanish heritage has influenced your identity and creative style?

I think so. As they say, blood is not water. To my Armenian and Spanish blood, I’ll add Cossack blood as well — my grandmother’s father was a Kuban Cossack. For all my restraint, I have quite a fiery temperament. A sensitive nervous system — but well-contained.

Have you been to Armenia or Spain? If yes, did you feel anything akin to a call from your ancestors?

I haven’t been to Armenia or Spain, but I feel more drawn to Armenia. I hope to go there soon. I’m proud that I have Armenian blood! I want to learn more about my roots.

