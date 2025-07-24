How a Dubai-based Armenian Actor Broke into Bollywood without Speaking Hindi

By Manjusha Radhakrishnan, Entertainment Editor
DUBAI (GulfNews.com) — When Armen Greyg left his quiet Armenian village for the hustle of Moscow in search of work, he could never have imagined that his journey would eventually land him on Bollywood sets, sharing frames with icons like Salman Khan and Mithun Chakraborty.
But that’s exactly what happened — all without speaking a word of Hindi when he first arrived in India.
“I was around 30, living in Moscow, when I decided to leave everything behind,” Armen recalls.
“I just took my bag, some video cassettes, and flew to Mumbai. No English, no Hindi, no contacts. Just a dream.”
And when he first landed in Mumbai, he had barely $1,000 to his name.