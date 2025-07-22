As I have argued in my previous Mirror-Spectator article, it is essential for Armenia to seek options for enhanced cooperation with China, within platforms such as BRICS, Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) and the Chinese “Belt and Road Initiative” (BRI). Armenia appears to be the only country (probably with the exception of Georgia) among other regional players that has not worked in that direction.

However, certain changes seem to have taken place. During his recent visit to China, Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan gave an interview to China Global Television Network (CGTN) where he touched upon deeper cooperation issues. Mirzoyan highlighted that the so-called Crossroads of Peace Initiative, a project widely promoted by Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, coincided with the vision of BRI in its aim to ensure better connectivity between Europe and Asia. Mirzoyan also announced that Armenia wanted to increase Armenia’s participation in the SCO. Currently, Armenia holds the status of dialogue partner within the organization, which it had obtained back in 2016. During his press conference on July 16, 2025, Pashinyan spoke not just of increased cooperation but full membership in the organization.

Unlike Armenia, regional players have previously shown a deeper interest and have established certain grounds for cooperation. This aligns with the South Caucasus regional powers’ desire to reduce Western geopolitical influence in the region, through endorsing the new player, China.

Turkey obtained dialogue partner status at SCO in 2012. It had also made a formal application to join BRICS during the organization’s summit in Russia, in 2024, which, however, did not yield a positive result, reportedly because of India’s rejection of Turkey’s bid. Erdogan had long sought BRICS membership as an active regional player, but when four countries – Iran, Egypt, Ethiopia and the UAE – became BRICS member states in January 2024, Turkey made an official move.

Turkey also joined the BRI in 2015, two years after the Chinese president’s announcement. As of summer, 2022 Turkey secured $4 billion BRI investment, which makes Turkey a minor recipient of Chinese funding, at only 1.3%. Involvement in such large-scale investment projects and other global initiatives are a matter of prestige for the country and Turkish authorities.

Iran is a full member of both SCO and BRICS. Iran became an SCO member in 2021, after holding an observer status for 15 years. BRICS membership is relatively new, starting from January 1, 2024. Iranian officials themselves referred to it as “a strategic victory for Iran’s foreign policy.” Amid strained relations with the US, Iran and China signed a 25-year cooperation agreement on March 27, 2021, which is expected to bring $400-600 billion of Chinese investments into the Iranian economy. Many of the projects under the agreement were reportedly aligned with the Chinese BRI.