  TOP STORIES WEEK   30
 

Top Stories

Most read stories of the month
30

Week

Latest articles of the week
The newly renovated Mother Cathedral of the Armenian Apostolic Church, Echmiadzin (photo Wikimedia Commons, Yerevantsi, 2025)
Armenia & Karabakh

Armenian Church Rings Alarm Over ‘Attack’ Planned By Pashinyan

by
The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
48
0

YEREVAN (Azatutyun.am) — The Armenian Apostolic Church accused Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on Monday, July 21, of planning a violent attack on its Echmiadzin headquarters one day after he urged supporters to get ready to remove Catholicos Karekin II from there.

Pashinyan has been pressuring Karekin to resign, saying that the latter had fathered a child in breach of his vows of celibacy. His detractors say that he is simply trying to please Azerbaijan and/or neutralize a key source of opposition to his unilateral concessions to Armenia’s arch-foe.

In a weekend appeal to his supporters, Pashinyan pledged to “free” the Echmiadzin seat of the Catholicos, which is part of the town of Vagharshapat, from Karekin.

“We will do this together. Be ready,” he wrote on Facebook.

In a follow-up post, Pashinyan said they should specifically gear up for a rally in Vagharshapat’s central square adjacent to the church’s Mother See. He did not give a date for the gathering. Citing unnamed government sources, the newspaper Hraparak said that it is planned for Tuesday.

Karekin’s office responded by condemning Pashinyan’s appeals as an “attempt to incite attacks and violence.”

Get the Mirror in your inbox:

“We urge the ruling political force to stop the illegal anti-church campaign and to engage in overcoming the serious problems facing the country,” read a statement released by the Mother See. “At the same time, we appeal to relevant state bodies and officials to take all necessary and legal measures to prevent this illegal event.”

Armenian opposition groups and prominent public figures critical of the government condemned Pashinyan’s declared plans in even stronger terms. They also urged their supporters to be ready to rush to Echmiadzin and protect the supreme head of the Armenian Church.

While saying that it appreciates their “zeal to protect the spiritual center of all Armenians,” the church did not explicitly call for preparations for such action. Its statement said: “We call on our people not to give in to provocations of the authorities, to remain vigilant and prudent, and to unite with faith and a spirit of prayer to face the current trials.”

Pashinyan already threatened on June 26 to forcibly remove Karekin from Echmiadzin if the Catholicos continues to ignore his demands. Security forces raided the Mother See the next morning in a bid to arrest Archbishop Mikael Ajapahyan, a vocal critic of the prime minister. But they failed to do that after meeting with fierce resistance from hundreds of angry priests and laymen.

Ajapahyan surrendered to investigators several hours after the unprecedented raid. He was charged with calling for a violent regime change, an accusation he and other critics of Pashinyan reject as politically motivated.

Earlier this month, the World Council of Churches (WCC) expressed serious concern at Pashinyan’s campaign. The Switzerland-based organization uniting 352 Orthodox and Protestant churches from around the world called on the Armenian government to “refrain from actions or statements” undermining “the principles of religious freedom, due process, and the peaceful exercise of faith.”

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
SHARE
Previous Yerevan Signals Lingering Differences with Baku on Transport Links
Discover more cities:
Armenia
Get the Mirror-Spectator Weekly in your inbox:
Facebook Twitter
Copyright © 2021 — The Armenian Mirror-Spectator. All Rights Reserved.