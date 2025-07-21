  TOP STORIES WEEK   30
 

Ruben Hakobyan (right) and Nikol Pashinyan attend a session of the Armenian parliament, Yerevan, July 2, 2015
Armenia & Karabakh

Another Armenian Oppositionist Arrested

by
The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
17
0

By Naira Bulghadarian

YEREVAN (Azatutyan.am) — A maverick opposition politician was arrested and charged with calling for a violent overthrow of Armenia’s government at the weekend [on July 18] after saying that Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan must be “thrown out” of office.

The charges brought against Ruben Hakobyan and denied by him stem from his July 1 interview with a pro-opposition TV channel in which he strongly condemned a recent wave of arrests of opposition activists and other vocal critics of Pashinyan.

“If he [Pashinyan] doesn’t resign, then yes, grab him by the ears and … throw him out,” said Hakobyan.

He accused the premier of systematically violating Armenia’s constitution and laws and said Armenians have therefore a legitimate right to revolt against their government. He defended two archbishops arrested last month amid Pashinyan’s campaign against the top clergy of the Armenian Apostolic Church.

One of the archbishops, Mikael Ajapahyan, is also prosecuted for publicly advocating “the seizure of power.” The same accusation was brought against billionaire Samvel Karapetyan who was arrested on June 18 just hours after condemning Pashinyan’s campaign and pledging to defend the church “in our own way.”

Both Ajapahyan and Karapetyan as well as Armenian opposition groups reject the charges as politically motivated. Opposition leaders claim that Pashinyan is cracking down on dissent in a bid to prevent protests against further concessions to Azerbaijan planned by him. The premier and his political allies deny this.

“We are witnessing a criminalization of opposition rhetoric,” Hakobyan’s son Samvel, who is an opposition member of Yerevan’s municipal council, said on Monday. “That is, any speech that is against Nikol Pashinyan is subject to criminal liability.”

The 69-year-old Hakobyan is a former member of the Armenian parliament. He is currently not affiliated with any party.

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
