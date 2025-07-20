Remembering Dr. Haroutune K. Armenian, 1942-2025

LOS ANGELES — Dr. Haroutune Krikor Armenian, honorary president of the American University of Armenia (AUA), former trustee, professor, distinguished educator, beloved friend, and philanthropist, passed away on July 15 in Los Angeles at the age of 83.

Dr. Armenian was a profound Armenian patriot whose dedication to the homeland shaped every chapter of his life’s work. He believed deeply in the potential of the Armenian people and worked tirelessly to create opportunities for generations of bright, ambitious Armenians to thrive in the homeland. Through his leadership at AUA and beyond, he opened doors for students and professionals alike, equipping them with the education, skills, and confidence to lead, innovate, and serve their communities. His vision was to build not only institutions, but also lives anchored in knowledge, purpose, and a shared commitment to Armenia’s progress.

Dr. Armenian led AUA as president for 14 transformative years, leaving an enduring legacy that shaped the institution’s path and broadened its impact both in Armenia and internationally. A visionary educator, physician, and public health expert, he was instrumental in launching novel academic programs, expanding AUA’s research profile, and guiding the University toward accreditation by the Western Association of Schools and Colleges (WASC). Under his leadership, AUA developed modern facilities, welcomed its first international students, and introduced programs like the Digital Library of Classical Armenian Literature and the Turpanjian Rural Development Program, with over 550 businesses established in villages, 1,169 jobs created, and 1,830 people trained in entrepreneurship. This and other initiatives brought forward under the leadership of Dr. Armenian continue to shape the lives of AUA students, alumni, and faculty across Armenia and the world.

“When I first became president of AUA in 2010, immediately after Harout, I remember that he and Sona graciously invited me to their home in California for two days of discussion about the job I was taking on. During his 14-year service as AUA’s president, Harout shaped this institution in a way that few other people have. He worked very hard to build our College of Health Sciences into the high-quality, research-active organization that it is today. He also oversaw AUA’s initial accreditation and the construction of the Paramaz Avedisian Building, making possible the subsequent expansion of the institution. It was a pleasure and an honor to learn from him and stay in touch with him over the years, and I was very pleased to award him the AUA Presidential Commendation during our 2025 Commencement. My deepest condolences go to Sona and their entire extended family,” said AUA President Dr. Bruce Boghosian.

Together with his wife Sona, Dr. Armenian generously supported students studying at the Turpanjian College of Health Sciences. These scholarships transformed many lives by removing financial barriers to education.

Born in Beirut, Dr. Armenian received his M.D. from the American University of Beirut (AUB), and later an MPH and DrPH from the Johns Hopkins School of Hygiene and Public Health (now the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health). He was a leader in the global academic and public health communities. Dr. Armenian’s academic and development leadership included program development at the Ministry of Health in Bahrain; dean of the Faculty of Health Sciences at AUB; deputy and interim chair of Epidemiology, director of the MPH program, and professor emeritus at Johns Hopkins University (JHU); founding dean of the College of Health Sciences at AUA; supervisor of the chair of the Department of Epidemiology, Public Health and Environment at King Saud University, Riyadh; and associate dean of Academic Programs at the University of California, Los Angeles Fielding School of Public Health, where he also served as a Professor in Residence of epidemiology.