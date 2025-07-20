  TOP STORIES WEEK   29
 

Food vendor at Armenia Fest 2024
Arts & CultureCommunity

Metro Detroit to Celebrate Armenian Culture at Annual Armenia Fest in Royal Oak

by
The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
29
0

BIRMINGHAM, Mich. — The Metro Detroit Armenia Fest Committee, in partnership with the Detroit Knights of Vartan, is proud to announce the highly anticipated return of Armenia Fest on Saturday, August 23, from 5:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. at Royal Oak Farmers Market, located at 316 E. 11 Mile Road in Royal Oak.

Armenia Fest, the first ethnic festival ever held in the City of Royal Oak, has become a cherished tradition that celebrates the rich heritage, music, dance, cuisine, and artistry of the Armenian people. Admission is free, and guests are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and immerse themselves in an unforgettable evening of Armenian culture.

Capacity attendance at Armenia Fest 2024

The festivities will begin with a ceremonial presentation of the American and Armenian national anthems performed by Deacon Rubik Mailian, followed by a ribbon-cutting and the introduction of special guests at 6:00 p.m.

The Royal Oak Farmers Market will be transformed into a vibrant Middle Eastern-style bazaar, featuring booths with Armenian crafts, art, jewelry, souvenirs, music, and cultural exhibits. A silent auction, supported by generous donors, will also be held, with winning bids announced later in the evening. Major sponsors (as of the date of this publication) for this year’s event include Hagopian World of Rugs, Mardigian Foundation, Robert Ajemian Foundation, Westborn Market, Mark Artinian for Crispelli’s Bakery and Pizzeria, and Diana and Marty Shoushanian.

Armenia Fest 2024 children’s entertainment

Festival-goers can enjoy an irresistible array of authentic Armenian cuisine, including grilled kebabs, stuffed grape leaves, lahmajoon (Armenian pizza), freshly baked breads, and a variety of traditional pastries.   A Beer and Wine Garden will showcase a curated mix of Armenian and American wines and brews. Guests can enjoy premium cigars paired with rich Armenian cognac at the Outdoor Cigar Bar.

This year’s festival will also host the 2025 Great Choreg Bake Off, a friendly competition to crown the region’s best choreg (Armenian sweet bread), judged by a panel of local experts.

Live music will be provided by the Armenia Fest All-Stars, led by acclaimed Armenian vocalist and multi-instrumentalist Vaughn Masropian. Its blend of traditional and contemporary Armenian music will fill the evening with energetic rhythms sure to get the crowd dancing.

Hamazkayin Dance Troupe performing in 2024

A standout performance will also be delivered by the Hamazkayin Arax Dance Troupe, a talented group of local Armenian youth known for its elaborate costumes and captivating interpretations of traditional folk dances.

With over 70,000 Armenians residing in Metro Detroit’s tri-county area, Armenia Fest remains a meaningful annual celebration of identity, unity, and community. Organized by the Armenia Fest Committee, the festival is committed to supporting Armenian cultural initiatives and humanitarian efforts around the world.

All proceeds from this year’s Fest will benefit the Knights of Vartan Economic Sustainability Program (ESP).  ESP is a vital initiative dedicated to creating jobs and encouraging self-employment opportunities in Armenia.  Festival attendees will be helping build a more sustainable future for communities across the country.

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
