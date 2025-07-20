Dr. Robert Mirak, Scholar, Author, Family man, and Entrepreneur, Passes

WINCHESTER, Mass. — Robert Mirak passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his loved ones on July 17th at the age of 92.

Bob was born in 1933, the first son of Artemis and John Mirak, both orphans who had survived the Armenian genocide and started a new life in America. Growing up with his younger brother Charles in Boston and Winchester during the Depression, he learned to be frugal, disciplined, and studious, and to find joy in books, play, and sports. Golf would become a life-long passion.

Bob excelled at school, setting a standard that teachers expected his siblings, Charles, Edward, and Muriel, to uphold — not an easy task. He made friends easily, was loyal, kind, fair, and considerate to them — traits that characterized him all his life. A born educator, he helped his sister learn to read, and he later guided and inspired his daughters and grandchildren along their journeys through school and college.

He became first an outstanding scholar, later, a successful businessman. A graduate of Williams College, Oxford University and the University of Minnesota, he earned his doctorate at Harvard under historian Oscar Handlin, a trailblazer in studies on American immigration. His dissertation was published by Harvard University Press in 1983 as Torn Between Two Lands: Armenians in America, 1890 to World War I. Considered a milestone in Armenian studies, it has become a standard work that scholars still look to for reference. Bob taught as an adjunct professor at Boston University, until he left his academic career to take responsibility for the family businesses — automotive dealerships and real estate management and development.

In 1961 he married Alice Kanlian, a person of striking beauty, grace, and sharp intellect, a true soul mate. Alice passed away in 2000, and is dearly missed by all who knew her.

Bob was politically acute and open-minded, capable of thrashing out differing views with honesty and respect. A talented writer and speaker, he never missed an opportunity to offer words of wisdom and wit at official as well as family gatherings. He was focused on clearly defined tasks and, like his father John, persevered until he reached his goal. His partners and employees have described him as fair, dedicated, generous with his time and his collaboration–an educator even at the office. They felt they worked with him, not for him.