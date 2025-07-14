Detained Russian–Armenian Billionaire Karapetyan to Found New ‘Political Force’

By Yousef Bardouka

Samvel Karapetyan, a Russian–Armenian billionaire detained on charges of making calls for the overthrow of the government, has announced plans to create a “fundamentally new political force” through which he could cooperate with “like-minded people.”

Karapetyan made the announcement through a Facebook post from detention on Monday morning, July 14.

In the post, he thanked the ‘tens of thousands’ of his supporters who protested and called for his release from detention.

He went on to briefly outline his plans to create a “fundamentally new political force,” while apparently shunning the work of Armenia’s opposition parties.

“I have great respect for the political forces and figures who have fought a real struggle against the policy of [Prime Minister] Nikol Pashinyan’s anti-national government. But we have our vision to build a good future for Armenia. And we will go our own way, with our new team, not excluding domestic cooperation with like-minded people.”