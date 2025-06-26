  TOP STORIES WEEK   26
 

Catholicos of All Armenians Karekin II lights candles for the faithful.
Armenia & Karabakh

Karekin Condemns Pashinyan’s ‘Anti-Church Campaign’

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
By Susan Badalian

YEREVAN (Azatutyun) — Catholicos Karekin II condemned Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s efforts to depose him and other senior clergymen of the Armenian Apostolic Church during a religious festival held in Echmiadzin on Sunday, June 22.

The supreme head of the church also reaffirmed support for Russian-Armenian billionaire Samvel Karapetian, who was arrested and prosecuted last week right after decrying Pashinyan’s campaign.

“Instead of striving for unity in the face of numerous challenges confronting our nation, sad acts continue to be perpetrated to divide our society,” Karekin said in a message read out outside the church’s main cathedral. “The anti-church campaign unleashed by the authorities poses a grave threat to our national unity, undermines our country’s internal stability, and strikes directly at Armenian statehood.”

“Only days ago, we bore witness to a reprehensible act: the unlawful persecution of the national benefactor, Mr. Samvel Karapetyan — a devout Armenian who has courageously defended Holy Etchmiadzin,” he told hundreds of worshipers after presiding over a Mass.

Karapetyan accused Pashinyan of “attacking” the church and expressed readiness to “participate” in its defense as he visited Echmiadzin on June 17. Pashinyan reacted furiously to that, pledging to “deactivate” the Moscow-based tycoon. The latter was arrested and charged with calling for a violent overthrow of the Armenian government hours later. The Armenian opposition as well as the church’s Mother See in Echmiadzin strongly condemned his arrest.

Karapetian, who is known for his lavish donations to the church. has remained defiant since then. In a series of statements released from prison in recent days, he predicted Pashinyan’s imminent downfall.

Pashinyan demanded Karekin’s resignation earlier this month, accusing the Catholicos and other clerics of having had secret sex affairs in breach of their vows of celibacy. He pledged to set up a body tasked with installing a new church head.

Opposition leaders condemned the move as illegal. They claim that the Armenian premier launched a smear campaign against the church in a bid to please Azerbaijan and/or neutralize a key source of opposition to his unilateral concessions to Armenia’s arch-foe.

Pashinyan began attacking the church late last month just as Karekin attended an international conference in Switzerland on the preservation of Nagorno-Karabakh’s Armenian religious and cultural heritage. In a speech at the conference, the Catholicos accused Azerbaijan of committing ethnic cleansing in Karabakh and illegally occupying Armenian border areas. He also denounced the ongoing “sham trials” of eight former Karabakh leaders captured during Azerbaijan’s September 2023 offensive.

In his latest message, Karekin stressed that the church will continue “safeguarding the rights and interests of our nation.”

“Let us pray for our sisters and brothers of Artsakh (Karabakh), standing with them in their suffering and perseverance,” he said. “Let us pray for the release of our sons and daughters held captive in Azerbaijan, and for the freedom of the esteemed national benefactor Mr. Samvel Karapetian unjustly imprisoned within our land.”

Pashinyan continued, meanwhile, to attack Karekin. A senior member of Armenia’s ruling Civil Contract party said on Monday that the premier’s efforts to replace have entered an “active phase.”

Under Armenia’s constitution, the ancient church, to which the vast majority of Armenians belong, is separated from the state.

 

