Education in Armenia Shapes Exceptional Youth

“That inspires me and makes me more determined. From school age, education and my profession have been my top priorities — I’m convinced that without them, neither personal nor societal development is possible,” she says.

Almast fondly remembered her school teacher Lianna Zakaryan.

“While I was still in school, she would say that I would pursue a career in science. When we met recently, she reminded me of those words. Her rigor always had a positive impact on me, and I’m grateful for it.”

Regarding journalism, she admits: “For many years, journalism was a background interest for me — especially in Middle Eastern and international affairs. But after the 2020 war, I decided I had to take responsibility and act through my work.”

She added, “While working on my master’s thesis, I applied for a position at Public Television’s Media Academy.”

Her journey into Aliq Media is equally unique: “I read an article about Kurdish rock that mentioned Kurdish Yazidi culture and music. I was so moved that I wrote to Aliq Media asking if they had any journalism positions. The editor, Tigran Paskevichyan, replied that they didn’t at the time but asked what my background was. When I said ‘historian-journalist,’ he invited me for an interview. My first piece was about the book launch of ‘Young People Speak About Peace.’ On my first day, Mr. Paskevichyan gifted me his own book — a memory I cherish.”

Her journalistic work focuses on cultural and educational issues, especially those affecting youth. Her academic interests lie in Middle Eastern history and culture, including the history and culture of the Yazidi people.

She has already written an article on the Yazidi Genocide.

“I believe preserving our national identity is crucial, and through my work I want to advocate for it. This is my path. A person’s path is not always straight, but when you look at your heart and understand what you live for, everything falls into place,” she said.

Manukyan first sat in front of a chessboard at the age of 5. Since then, chess has been an integral part of his life. He was born and raised in Agarak, in Syunik. He attended the local secondary school and later studied at the Armenian State Institute of Physical Culture and Sport, majoring in chess.

“Chess has never been just a game to me. I started at a young age, but soon understood: this is my field. It demands discipline, focus, and it gives the freedom to think.”

One of his earliest achievements came at age eight, when he became the U-10 chess champion of Syunik. A few years later, in 2009, he placed third in the Armenian national championship for his age group.

“I never stopped learning. Regardless of results, I continued participating in tournaments, courses, and training. I’ve always believed that success comes to those who never cease to work on themselves. And that’s how I’ve lived,” he said.

He was coached by his father, Petros Manukyan, a long-time chess coach in Agarak.

“At the heart of my success is not only my own work, but also my father’s support and exemplary dedication. He taught me that before victory comes humility — toward the game and your opponent,” he said.

Today, with years of experience, Artyom continues to develop in the world of chess as a coach. He says that in modern Armenia, chess occupies a special place: “Chess has become a national characteristic in Armenia. It is taught in schools and forms part of our intellectual culture. Many children grow up understanding the value of the game and how to think — and that’s a great advantage for us.”

He works at the Armenian Chess Academy in the Meghri and Agarak branches and coaches numerous students from both Armenia and abroad. For Artyom, the most important mission is passing the game to the next generation.

“With every child, I try to see the motivation I had when I was young. As a coach, my calling is not only to teach technique but also to instill psychological resilience — toward both victory and defeat. Chess teaches the ability to think and navigate in life. If we can plant that seed, we’ve already changed something,” he explained.

He understands well that an athlete’s success does not start with talent alone, but with perseverance.

“I was never the most promising young chess player, but I never stopped trying. My story is about that. The path of an athlete is not straight, but if you keep moving, every step becomes experience and result,” he added.

For him, coaching is the continuation of that journey — from athlete to mentor. And as he says himself, this path is just the beginning.

Karapetyan, the executive director of the Armavir branch of the Armenian Red Cross, belongs to the generation of youth who, from an early age, understood the value of responsibility in both academic and humanitarian spheres. She is 24, born and living in Noravan village, Armavir. She combines science, social activism, and education in her life. Her path was not shaped by sudden success but by consistent internal drive developed since her school years.

As a teenager, she began actively participating in school events. School leaders noticed her initiative and enthusiasm and involved her in regional events and training sessions that covered diverse topics from law to history and culture. In 2017, Kristine took part in media literacy workshops — new in Armenia at the time — which brought her into collaboration with NGOs and marked the beginning of her role as a socially active citizen and future specialist.

Her civic engagement and school successes gradually led to a conscious educational path. She received a full scholarship to Yerevan State University’s Faculty of History, earning qualifications as both historian and educator. She then completed her master’s in world history, also on a scholarship. Today, Kristine is recognized as a historian, educator, and professional active on international platforms.

Her academic journey also began early: in her very first semester, at the invitation of the Student Council at YSU, Kristine began taking part in various programs, conferences, and seminars.

She has since participated in numerous conferences addressing global history, regional politics, and cultural heritage, and is now considering getting her doctorate. Her first engagement with the Red Cross came in school, when she entered and won first place in the national essay competition “Humanity in Action.” That marked the start of her volunteer journey. Though she experienced less active years during university due to academic workload, from 2021 onwards she became an active member again.

Kristine has always stood out for her active engagement in Yerevan’s centers, but never forgot her native Armavir.

The start of her tenure coincided with the ethnic cleansing that forced out the Armenian population of Artsakh across the border into Armenia.

She recalled, “There were moments when I wanted to give up the burden, but at the same time I realized I had to live up to their hope and trust.”

Equally demanding was the operation in the disaster-stricken Lori region after major floods: “At night we had to urgently depart for Alaverdi with a rapid-response team. On-site, we organized the entire volunteer group’s work. My team relationships are based on equality, mutual trust, and support. I’m convinced that such an approach enables effectiveness and sustainability in difficult times.”

She also founded “Luse” educational center to offer tutoring for young children. Together with her team, she decided to share their knowledge and experience to help children realize their dreams through education. Today, Kristine leads the Red Cross’s Armavir regional branch, expanding programs and directions. Her team continues active work with displaced Artsakh residents, single elderly people, socially vulnerable families, and schoolchildren. They organize humanitarian aid, tutoring, educational campaigns, and tree-planting events aimed at addressing individual needs and fostering a generation of responsible civic-minded youth.

According to Kristine, the key to her success is her continuous desire to learn and relentless work ethic. She believes it’s thanks to these qualities that one can cultivate an intelligent and competitive generation.