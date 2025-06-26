Education in Armenia Shapes Exceptional Youth

By Anzhela Sedrakyan
Special to the Mirror-Spectator
YEREVAN — How can a country like Armenia — surrounded by external threats — consistently educate and shape exceptional young people, who win award after award in regional science and education competitions and go on into technology?
Despite decades of economic hardship and unresolved conflicts with neighboring countries, Armenia has developed a unique educational model centered on fostering critical thinking from an early age, preserving national identity, and promoting civic engagement.
In 2023, Armenia’s education expenditure amounted to just 0.24 percent of its GDP — significantly below the global average of about 4.4 percent (https://data.worldbank.org/indicator/SE.XPD.TOTL.GD.ZS?locations=AM ).
Yet it is not only financial investment but also systemic vision that propels Armenia forward. Since 2011, chess has been a compulsory subject in public schools for grades 2–4, reaching more than 40,000 students and cultivating early strategic thinking and analytical skills.