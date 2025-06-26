  TOP STORIES WEEK   26
 

YEREVAN (PanARMENIAN.Net) — The Union for the Protection of the Rights of Refugees from Nagorno-Karabakh has issued a statement expressing grave concern over the closure of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) office in Azerbaijan, warning it could severely damage the protection of Armenian prisoners of war (POWs) and hinder oversight of their conditions.

According to Azerbaijan’s State Commission on Prisoners of War, Hostages and Missing Persons, the ICRC’s operations in the country ceased as of June 17. The refugee rights group stressed that the shutdown limits mechanisms for monitoring POW rights and communication, increasing the risk of both psychological and physical abuse.

Notably, the ICRC was the only organization with direct and personal access to prisoners. The ICRC’s last meeting with Armenian POWs took place on June 19, during which representatives held private conversations, delivered packages, and facilitated family communication, according to ICRC Azerbaijan’s spokesperson Ilaha Huseynova.

The organization emphasized that during visits, it assessed detention conditions and treatment, providing findings exclusively to relevant state authorities. With the office closure, responsibility for Armenian POWs effectively shifts entirely to Azerbaijani authorities, with humanitarian support becoming largely unfeasible.

The refugee rights group also highlighted Azerbaijan’s broader efforts to shut down international offices, including the UN Refugee Agency, which ceased operations on May 6, 2025, following official Azerbaijani notice.

The group issued the following appeals:

Continue mediating between Armenian POWs and Azerbaijani authorities to ensure compliance with humanitarian law.

Maintain regular ICRC visits to monitor POW detention conditions.

Pay special attention to signs of visible injuries among detainees.

Track the treatment of Armenians unlawfully detained for political reasons, ensuring protection of their basic rights.

Previously, on June 5, testimony presented during U.S. Commission on International Religious Freedom (USCIRF) hearings revealed incidents of beatings and insults based on ethnicity and religion against Armenian POWs.

The group also urged Azerbaijan to comply with the International Court of Justice’s ruling from December 7, 2021, requiring the protection of detainees from violence and guaranteeing their legal equality and security.

They called on international bodies to ensure uninterrupted operation of humanitarian organizations in Azerbaijan and demanded the immediate release of all illegally held Armenian POWs and civilians, in line with Article 118 of the 1949 Geneva Convention.

In September 2023, following a nine-month blockade and the ethnic cleansing of the entire Armenian population from Artsakh, Azerbaijan captured former leaders of the region, including ex-presidents Arkadi Ghukasyan, Bako Sahakyan, Arayik Harutyunyan, and others. They face fabricated charges, with trials underway in Baku that could result in life sentences.

