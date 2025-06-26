Albert Shirakian Joins Armenian EyeCare Project Board of Directors

LOS ANGELES — The Armenian EyeCare Project (AECP) is pleased to welcome its newest board member to the organization’s Board of Directors. Albert Shirakian, who serves as chief executive officer (CEO) of Retina Vitreous Associates Medical Group (RVAMG) in Los Angeles, joined AECP as a board member in early 2025.

Shirakian heads one of the largest retina specialty practices in the US. With a proven executive record that includes roles as chief financial officer and chief administrative officer, Shirakian quickly rose through the ranks at RVAMG to become CEO and has contributed greatly to driving strategic growth, operational excellence and robust financial leadership at the medical group.

Shirakian said his decision to join AECP as a board member was solidified when he traveled to Armenia with the organization during its 2024 Medical Mission. “As a member of the Armenian diaspora, I’ve always sought meaningful ways to give back to my homeland,” Shirakian says. “When I visited Armenia last year, I was humbled by the dedication and expertise of the local clinicians and deeply moved by the quality of care being delivered through AECP. It was a proud moment to realize that my professional background could help support and strengthen this impactful work.”

Shirakian looks forward to facilitating connections between AECP and U.S.-based retina specialists who are eager to share their knowledge and contribute to the mission. He also hopes to leverage his experience in healthcare operations, accounting and strategic management to contribute insights that build on AECP’s strong foundation and help ensure its programs remain efficient, effective and sustainable as a custodian of generous public support.

Beyond his executive responsibilities, Shirakian also acts as a trusted strategic advisor to leading pharmaceutical, technology and distribution companies and provides critical guidance to drive innovation, accelerate market positioning and enhance organizational effectiveness. He is also passionately dedicated to improving healthcare delivery, expanding patient access and championing initiatives that positively impact community health and wellness. These strengths will undoubtedly make Shirakian a perfect addition to AECP’s Board of Directors.

“AECP is thrilled to welcome Albert as a trusted and dedicated board member,” Dr. John Hovanesian, who serves as vice president of the organization, said. “In his first few months, Albert has already contributed significant financial guidance and helped us improve relations with the eye care industry. The addition of Albert makes a strong team even stronger.”