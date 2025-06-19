  TOP STORIES WEEK   25
 

Assembly Grassroots Associate Bettina Saraydaroglu, Assembly Terjenian-Thomas 2025 summer intern Charles Schlindwein, Assembly Director of Research and Analysis Robert Avetisyan, former NBA player and human rights activist Enes Kanter Freedom, Rep. Chris Smith (R-NJ), Terjenian-Thomas interns Ofelia Yeghiyan and Victoria Mnatsakanyan and Rep. Gus Bilirakis (R-FL)
Armenia & KarabakhCommunityInternational

Tom Lantos Human Rights Commission Hearing Puts Focus on Human Rights Abuses in Turkey

by
The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
33
0

WASHINGTON — The Tom Lantos Human Rights Commission hearing, “Human Rights in Turkey Today,” on June 10, addressed the human rights situation in Turkey and featured panelists Enes Kanter Freedom, human rights activist and former NBA player, Alp Aslandogan, Executive Director of Alliance For Shared Values, and Dr. Michael Rubin, Senior Fellow at the American Enterprise Institute, who discussed the government of Turkey’s human rights abuses, U.S. response, and recommendations for Congress.

Led by Co-Chairs Chris Smith (R-NJ) and James McGovern (D-MA), the Tom Lantos Commission hearing follows on the heels of the U.S. Commission on International Religious Freedom’s 2025 Annual Report, that recommended the U.S. State Department “include Turkey on the Special Watch List for engaging in or tolerating severe violations of religious freedom.”

Panelists (l-r) Alp Aslandogan, Enes Kanter Freedom and Dr. Michael Rubin

Smith indicated in his opening statement that he has chaired numerous hearings on this subject and also noted the hearings he held on the Armenian Genocide and also on Nagorno-Karabakh and Azerbaijan’s ethnic cleansing. In particular, Rep. Smith recalled the threats made by a Turkish official from the witness stand if Congress recognized the Armenian Genocide.

Raised in Turkey, Kanter Freedom’s citizenship was revoked when he actively voiced his concerns about the authoritarian rule under President Recep Erdogan, emphasizing that “his policies and rhetoric have weaponized religion for political gain and dismantled a democratic model,” while “supporting radical groups and assisting criminal networks with money laundering.”

Kanter Freedom expressed that in Turkey opposition parties, politicians and journalists “continue to face widespread prosecution under Erdogan’s authoritarian rule,” and despite clear rulings from European courts, these actions of silencing individuals by imprisonment “demonstrate the Turkish government’s blatant disregard for democratic norms and international human rights obligations.”

As a survivor of Erdogan’s repressive government, Kanter Freedom, who is a US citizen, has spoken out to amplify the voices of those who have been silenced, including 3 million people in Turkey who have been labeled as terrorists. He stated that he has 12 arrest warrants, a $500,000 bounty on his head, and narrowly escaped a kidnapping. The implications affected his family as well, as his father was imprisoned and his mother was recently detained in Turkey.

Assembly Terjenian-Thomas intern Ofelia Yeghiyan, Dr. Michael Rubin, Senior Fellow at American Enterprise Institute, Victoria Mnatsakanyan, and Robert Avetisyan

“The Turkish government has abused the Interpol system to abuse me, and repeatedly tried to silence me through threats and intimidation,” said Kanter Freedom, who noted that while his case is known, there are millions whose cases have not been heard.

He continued: “Turkish prisons are dangerously overcrowded, there is torture, and denial of medical care is widespread. These are part of the deliberate campaign to dismantle civil society.”

“President Erdogan has consolidated total control, sidelined the judicial system, muzzled the media, and is working to change the constitution to remain in power indefinitely,” said Kanter Freedom. “He undermines democratic values and regional security, and we cannot allow Erdogan to hijack the entire country.”

In his concluding remarks, Kanter Freedom respectfully urged the U.S. Congress and the Commission to publicly condemn political detentions; condition U.S. support and arms sales by measurable improvements in human rights and rule of law; support independent civil society voices; and demand compliance from Turkey.

Dr. Michael Rubin’s remarks focused on policy prescriptions as he advised the US to not “blindly accept either Turkish intelligence or treat its accusations of terrorism in good faith,” noting that intelligence coming from Turkey is “neither credible nor should the United States accept it as such.”

He recommended that the U.S. engage with the PKK to “ensure its integration into the political process” and highlighted that the situation of the Greeks in Turkey is “dire” as they face “slow motion eradication,” as there are now 2,000 Greeks in Turkey, despite the fact that there were about 2 million Greek Christians in Turkey during the foundation of modern Turkey.

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator

Rubin emphasized the importance of Congress to “elevate the issue of religious freedom” otherwise it’s likely that Orthodox Christianity will disappear from Turkey, which he stated would be a “blow after the ethnic cleansing of Nagorno-Karabakh’s 1,700-year indigenous Armenian Christian community.”

He continued: “Armenians in Turkey live with the legacy of the Armenian Genocide. Acknowledging genocide is more than a historical question. Genocide denial perpetuates genocide.”

But in Turkey, denial has become embraced, according to Dr. Rubin, who said that “denial means that the ideology, intolerance, and hatred that catalyzed the Armenian genocide remains legitimate.”

Rubin added that Turkey should not receive the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter and that the U.S. should “no longer take Turkey at its word.”

“The best indicator of true reform among the world’s rogues and revisionists is respect for the freedom of religious and ethnic minorities. It is time to elevate Turkey’s human rights abuses, not paper over them,” he concluded.

Alp Aslandogan said that the Erdogan regime, under the pretext of combatting terrorism, has “weaponized counterterrorism laws to silence peaceful critics,” noting that the evidence brought for terrorism charges in Turkey are “laughable” and include things like donating to a charity or working at a school.

“The consequences of this witch hunt have been devastating, as thousands were purged from their jobs and blacklisted, and hundreds of schools, NGOs, and media outlets have been shuttered,” he said.

The media repression has extended to “global erasure” of content at the pressure of the Turkish government, as Aslandogan urged Congress and the Commission to make improvements in human rights in Turkey a condition for any kind of assistance, to enable the Global Magnitsky Act against Turkish authorities known to perpetrate torture, and finally for the “U.S. to leverage its leadership in NATO to implement reforms and international laws.”

Dr. Michael Rubin, Senior Fellow, American Enterprise Institute

During the question and answer session, Kanter Freedom stated that while Turkey is a NATO ally, Erdogan is the “Trojan Horse for Putin in NATO because Erdogan does not act like a NATO ally when he works with dictatorships, and we have to take concrete actions because condemnation does not work.”

Rep. Gus Bilirakis (R-FL), who serves as Armenian Caucus Co-Chair, commended Kanter Freedom’s bravery for speaking out, as well as Rep. Smith for his leadership, and posed a question about the desecration of Christian heritage sites in Turkey.

“The Assembly applauds the Tom Lantos Human Rights Commission led by Congressmen Chris Smith and Jim McGovern for holding this important hearing,” said Armenian Assembly Executive Director Bryan Ardouny. ”The panelists’ insightful remarks and recommendations crystallized Turkey’s ongoing human rights and underscored the need for action.”

